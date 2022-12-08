Marceno, county officials announce arrests linked to Lee County narcotics operation

he Lee County Sheriff's Office's Special Operations Unit has seized more than $1 million in cash, weapons and several kilos of narcotics through its ongoing Operation Narco Navidad.

County commissioners Kevin Ruane and Mike Greenwell joined Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno as he announced the arrests of Roberto Enrique Navarro Rivera, 48, of North Fort Myers, and Anibal Pagan, 49, of Cape Coral.

Last month, the U.S. Postal Service Inspector alerted the sheriff's office of suspicious packages coming from Puerto Rico, Marceno said.

"When all these pieces were put together, all signs pointed to a massive amount of narcotics on its way to Lee County, Florida," Marceno said. "My tactical narcotics team took the lead investigation and immediately went to work."

Marceno said that minutes after the delivery at separate addresses, Navarro Rivera drove to and confirmed the package had been delivered. Before picking up the packages Navarro Rivera met with Pagan.

The sheriff's office watched both as they tried to hand off the narcotics.

They seized over 2 kilos of cocaine, Marceno said.

At the same time, detectives discovered that both suspects were using several other addresses in Lee County.

Detectives located a storage unit Navarro Rivera owns in North Fort Myers, where, they found an additional kilo of cocaine, a handgun and $1 million in cash.

"Our residents' safety is really important to me as county commissioner," Ruane said. "I put my head on the pillow every night. It's really a great investment to support."

Greenwell addressed the lifesaving efforts.

"The raises that were given to the sheriff's department and their staff was well earned," Greenwell said. "We fund our police, we don't defund our police."

Marceno said the investigation remains active.

Navarro Rivera and Pagan are next due in court Jan. 9.

