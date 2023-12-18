March 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

For the third consecutive month, the U.S. experienced a mass shooting. Three adults and three children were killed at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. Nicole Hester, a photographer with The Tennessean, captured an image of a frightened child peering out of a bus window seen on many front pages across the country. “I remember when I first saw the image,” said Hester. “I said, 'Oh my God,' out loud and immediately began to cry. She’s screaming at us from behind the school bus glass, her little hand pressed and a look on her face of terror and fright that no child should ever know. It’s taken months for me to be able to look at that image. But, while it’s a hard image to look at, think about what this little girl saw that day. This image is part of the story of school shootings in America. It’s a pain, a trauma, that too many parents, children, teachers and communities continue to know.”

Major weather events rolled through the U.S. during March. Powerful thunderstorms swept through Mississippi and Alabama on March 24. Many parts of California received significant snowfall, up to 5 feet of snow, and the Sierra Nevada mountain range reported some areas with up to 10 feet of snow.

At the 95th Academy Awards, “Everything, Everywhere All At Once” ruled the night by winning seven awards out of eleven nominations, with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis winning for their performances in the film.

March 2

Superstition Mountains is covered in snow after a winter storm Apache Junction, Ariz.

March 3

Joseph Herbert shovels out the entrance way to a home in Truckee, Nev.

March 6

Lt. Travis Calhoun makes his way into the second-story of a house as a smoke billows out in Bremerton, Wash.

March 8

Diva Shrestha plants at A+ Garden Centre at Parkside High School in Salisbury, Md. To prepare for spring sales the garden centre held its largest ever planting day. Students and teachers planted 10,000 plants and flowers in 34 minutes with 1,000 more planted the day before.

March 12

James Hong gets a kiss on the cheek from Jamie Lee Curtis as they arrive at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

March 19

Participants take part in the second annual Holi Festival in Fair Lawn, N.J.

March 21

Bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria employees, campus security, teaching assistants and educators from the Los Angeles Unified School District rally during a strike in Los Angeles. The school district employees were asking for a 30% raise and a $2 per hour equity wage increase.

March 26

Performer Tova Ura Vitch hugs a child during Reading With Pride by Drag Queen Story Time Kentucky at the No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank in Louisville, Ky.

March 27

A child weeps while on a bus used for evacuation from The Covenant School, where a mass shooting killed six people, including three children and three school staff members in Nashville, Tenn.

Viangly Infante Padrón cries while leaning against an ambulance as her husband is treated by medics after a fire broke out at a Mexican immigration detention center in Juarez, Mexico. Forty people died in the fire.

March 28

Jimmy Leaba of New Orleans sits as family members look through debris for salvageable items along U.S. 61 in Rolling Fork, Miss. Leaba is the son of a minister of a New Orleans Church who brought members of his congregation to Rolling Fork to assist with recovery after an F4 tornado hit the town last Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best photos of March 2023: USA TODAY's most memorable shots