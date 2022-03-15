March 4 truck theft leads to murder arrests in Joshua killing

Mar. 14—Two Johnson County men have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with the killing of Tyler Waldrop, a 22-year-old Joshua resident.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office detectives and officers from the Johnson County STOP Special Crimes Unit arrested Tommy Joe Krumm, 22, of Burleson, and Mark Allen Groom, 22, of Joshua, for the crime. Both men remain in the Johnson County Jail with their bonds set at $1 million each.

An attempted truck theft gone wrong appears to have led to Waldrop's murder.

JCSO deputies responded about 7:30 a.m. March 4 to the 1400 block of County Road 904. A friend went to the camper trailer on the property Waldrop was living in to check on him after he failed to show up to work. The friend found blood and Waldrop's body at the scene and called 911.

Deputies said it was apparent that Waldrop had been the victim of a violent murder. He had been stabbed several times and had cuts on his face and neck.

Officers determined that Waldrop's death had occurred late night March 3 or early morning March 4.

The Texas Rangers assisted JCSO in processing the crime scene and interviewing possible witnesses.

Officers, from evidence collected, identified a person of interest who was elevated to suspect status after the evidence placed him at the scene around the time of Waldrop's murder.

STOP SCU officers located the suspect, Krumm, about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Burleson. They initially arrested Krumm on a Johnson County probation violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance and transported him to JCSO for questioning. Officers also impounded Krumm's car for evidence processing.

Krumm initially denied involvement with the murder but later confessed and implicated Groom, according to reports.

Officers obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Groom and arrested him at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Groom also gave a full confession, according to reports.

Krumm, having already been booked into jail on the probation violation charge, was charged with first-degree murder on Saturday.

Investigation revealed that Krumm and Groom knew Waldrop and initially went to his home to steal his truck. Officers added no additional details other than to say that the theft did not go as planned and culminated in Waldrop's murder.