March 5th primary inching closer

With so much fresh competition in social apps right now -- plus the usual set of social media platforms and messaging giants sucking up attention -- it might feel like there's precious little room to innovate in this slice of the consumer market. The Yolk app -- currently only available on iPhone via Apple's App Store -- leans into the "social weirdness" of identity-building, using the latest consumer tech to proffer a camera's eye view of the user's world.