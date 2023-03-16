March 6 assault and robbery leads to the arrest of three people

Mar. 16—Three people are facing robbery and assault charges stemming from a March 6 incident.

Raequan Jermaine McMillan, 21; Ashia Z.Wade, 22; and Niajasha Aliza Williams, 22; all of Aiken were arrested and charged March 16 with third-degree assault and battery by mob and robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Williams is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

On March 6, officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the 300 Block of Fairway Ridge Road in reference to an assault, according to an incident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A witness told police that her girlfriend, who was the victim, was assaulted by five people, the report said.

The victim told police she had been hit several times by the suspects and had several items stolen including a firearm and a wallet, according to the report.

The victim said the witness opened the door for the suspects who then jumped her while she was sitting on the couch, according to the report.

The victim said she had been hit several times and police observed a large knot on the left side of the victim's forehead, a scratch next to her left eye and an abrasion on her lower lip, according to the report.

The victim provided names for three of the suspects social media accounts, but police were unable to find the suspects real names, the report said.

The suspect's accounts were passed on to investigations to identify them, the report said.

McMillan, Wade and Williams are listed as inmates in the Aiken County detention center. They currently have no bond.