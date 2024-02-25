March and April will be difficult for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that March and April will be difficult for Ukraine and that Russia is preparing an offensive for late May or early summer.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference following the Ukraine. Year 2024 conference

Details: When asked what will happen to Ukraine in a year's time if the current pace of the war continues and the insufficient supply of weapons and ammunition continues, Zelenskyy replied: "It’s going to be difficult for us in the coming months. Because there are fluctuations in the US that have an impact on some countries. Although the EU, with its appropriate support, has shown its ability to be a leader.

It will be difficult for us in March and April. We will be going through a period of different waves: political, financial, and various other kinds of pressure.

Russia will be preparing a counteroffensive in early summer or late May, if they can.

They will be preparing. And we will prepare for the battle. I believe that their battle [the offensive – ed.] which began on 8 October has not reaped any fruit.

For our part, we will prepare our plan.

The US elections will be a turning point. And after that, we will understand what’s going to happen next."

The President added that what the end of this year might look like will depend on many things. As an example, he cited the insufficient number of US-made Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine.

Quote: "If we had been able to use these systems closer to the front line, they [the Russians] would not have advanced. They would have retreated. We would have smashed their lines of defence and moved forward. Ten Patriot systems would have changed the situation drastically.

That doesn’t mean that Patriots are the answer to everything. I was just giving you an example. There would have been two or three of these [weapons], and their [the Russians’] defence would have been over. That's it.

And then we would have had an answer to the question: ‘Why doesn't Ukraine have this [i.e. weapons]?’"

