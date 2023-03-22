March Fed interest rate decision due today after SVB collapse: Follow for live updates

2
Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Will the Federal Reserve continue to hike interest rates as the banking industry walks on eggshells after the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month?

The anticipation is killing Fed watchers and investors alike.

Today we'll finally get an answer.

Before the recent bank failures, some economists and policymakers had been calling on the Fed to stop hiking interest rates over fears it could cause a recession. Even with signs that the U.S. economy was cooling off and that soaring prices were slowing, Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, signaled the central bank would likely raise interest rates by as much as a 50 basis point at its March meeting to continue curbing stubborn inflation.

But after the recent bank failures, economists at Goldman Sachs said they didn't expect the Fed to raise rates in March over concerns that it would put undue stress on banks.

However, if the Fed doesn't change rates, it could risk losing the fight against inflation, which showed minor improvements from January to February. Inflation remains more than three times the Fed's 2% target.

Follow along for live updates leading up to the Fed's crucial decision today:

When will the Fed announce a rate hike?

If the Fed raises interest rates it will announce it at 2 p.m. ET today.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington.

When is Jerome Powell speaking?

Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fed funds futures on rate hike chances

The consensus is that the Fed will hike interest rates by 0.25%.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was an 86% chance of that happening, according to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's FedWatch Tool, which uses future Fed funds futures contracts to inform rate decision forecasts.

Meanwhile, there was around a 14% chance the Fed will hold rates steady.

Before the banking crisis unfolded, those odds looked quite different. There was a 24% chance the Fed would hike by 0.50% and a 76% chance of a 0.25% and a 0% chance of a pause.

How many banks have failed in 2023?

Two FDIC-insured banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, have failed this year. The FDIC took over both banks and vowed to make all depositors whole even if their account balances exceeded its traditional $250,000 insurance cap.

2-year Treasury yield

Yields on 2-year Treasury notes were moving higher shortly after the bond market opened at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday morn

Bitcoin price

Even though the banking crisis has roiled the stock market, Bitcoin has performed especially well. It's up more than 16% as of Wednesday morning and was trading at over $28,000.

Dow Jones futures

Futures trading for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were moving slightly around an hour ahead of the opening bell.

I bond interest rate

I bonds, inflation-protected U.S. Treasuries, issued from November through April have a composite interest rate of 6.89%.

Current Fed funds rate

The Fed is currently targeting an interest rate range between 4.5% to 4.75%.

When is the next Fed meeting?

The Fed's next meeting is May 2-3. Here's a schedule of the remaining meetings for the year:

  • June 13-14

  • July 25-26

  • September 19-20

  • Oct/Nov 31-1

  • December 12-13

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

