Federal Reserve plans on a 'predictable' winddown of its $9T in asset holdings

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·3 min read

The nation’s central bank fleshed out more details on how it may undo the trillions of dollars in asset purchases it carried out during the COVID-induced economic downturn.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released minutes from its March 15 and 16 meeting, which details conversations among top central bank officials suggesting that the Fed will soon start the process of shrinking its $9 trillion balance sheet.

“Participants reaffirmed that the Federal Reserve’s securities holdings should be reduced over time in a predictable manner,” the minutes noted. The Fed has yet to officially vote on exactly how to carry the process out, although it could begin as soon as next month.

The U.S. economic shutdown pushed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a stance of aggressively easy monetary policy, which involved near-zero short-term interest rates and a slew of emergency lending programs. Another major policy: the resurrection of the Great Financial Crisis-era program known as “quantitative easing,” in which the Fed snatches up assets to signal its support to financial markets.

For two years, the Fed bought over $4 trillion in assets, mostly focused in U.S. Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities.

The purchases finally stopped last month, as the Fed pivoted to a stronger stance against rising inflation. Price increases at a yearly pace unseen since the early 1980s has spurred Fed officials into supporting a faster drawback in its exceptionally easy money policies.

That involves not only raising short-term interest rates, but a reduction in its balance sheet (a process also referred to as “quantitative tightening”).

In the March meeting, Fed staffers presented policymakers with possible options for how to carry out the process. The minutes showed that the top Fed officials “generally agreed” on monthly caps of about $60 billion for Treasury securities and $35 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed says the caps would be "phased in over a period of three months or modestly longer if market conditions warrant."

That would be a faster pace than the Fed’s last attempt at shrinking the balance sheet. At the peak of the Fed’s efforts (from 2017 to 2019) to shrink its holdings, it topped out its monthly wind down at a pace of $30 billion monthly pace for Treasuries and $20 billion monthly pace for agency mortgage-backed securities.

The central bank emphasized it could be flexible and “adjust any of the details of its approach to reducing the size of the balance sheet in light of economic and financial developments.”

One difference between this process and the last: the Fed’s purchases this time around involved more shorter-dated Treasuries than its post-2008 financial crisis purchases.

The Fed’s outline from the March meeting suggests the Fed will likely allow T-bills (among the shortest-duration securities) to make up a large part of the monthly reductions.

On mortgage-backed securities, the Fed said it could consider a more aggressive rolloff process (via actively selling its holdings).

“A Committee decision to implement a program of agency MBS sales would be announced well in advance,” the minutes read.

On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the actual process could begin “as soon as our May meeting,” adding that she expects the process to be carried out “considerably more rapidly” than the last recovery.

The meeting will take place on May 3 and 4.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

    U.S. first-time unemployment claims are expected to come in around 200,000 in the latest weekly data, with the rate of layoffs and firings staying relatively low compared to pre-pandemic averages.

  • American teens use Apple Pay and PayPal the most for payments, Piper Sandler finds

    A new survey of American teen consumer trends suggests that Apple and PayPal are well positioned for strong growth.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as investors digest hawkish Fed remarks, eye more sanctions

    U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday morning as investors eyed more Western sanctions against Russia and digested hawkish remarks from key monetary policymakers.

  • Minutes of Fed's March meeting seen detailing a speedy balance sheet rundown

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday will release more details on what's evolving as a three-year plan to trim several trillion dollars from the stash of assets purchased to stabilize financial markets through the coronavirus pandemic, its next step in the move to tighten credit and lower inflation. The reductions, which officials say could begin as soon as next month, were debated at the Fed's March meeting, and minutes of that session released at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) may indicate just how fast and how far policymakers will proceed in getting rid of the $4.6 trillion in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities accumulated since March 2020. Rising interest rates on home mortgages, bonds and other longer-term debt are already accounting for the Fed getting rid of perhaps $80 billion to $100 billion of assets per month, economists say, so the immediate market response may be muted.

  • Fed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve signaled it will reduce its massive bond holdings at a maximum pace of $95 billion a month, further tightening credit across the economy as the central bank raises interest rates to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions

  • Fed primed to jack up interest rates in 1/2-point steps if inflation stays high

    The Federal Reserve signaled it's likely to increase a key U.S. interest rate by 1/2-point steps at upcoming meetings if inflation remains high or gets even worse, according to minute of the central bank's last strategy session in March.

  • Tilray CEO on pivot to consumer brands: ‘I can’t sit back and wait’ for U.S. cannabis legalization

    Tilray Brands, Inc. Chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's earnings and expectations, consumer demand, growth, and the outlook for cannabis legalization.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Mortgage interest rates hit 5% for the first time in a decade. That’s great news.

    After falling to historic lows last year, mortgage rates are rising sharply. On April 5, they hit their highest point in more than a decade with the average US interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topping 5%, up from under 3% just a year ago. Housing industry experts argue it’s a good thing for the red-hot US housing market.

  • Housing: These states have the cheapest rent

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down where in the U.S. renters can find the most expensive and cheapest rents.

  • Stock market returns to be ‘violently flat’ amid slowing growth: Strategist

    While some experts are beginning to sound the alarm over the threat of stagflation for the remainder of 2022, a combination of surging inflation and slowing growth poses an ever-growing risk to markets. 22V Research founder Dennis DeBusschere believes that investors should indeed expect stock market returns to be muted in the medium term.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Fed’s Harker Expects Series of ‘Deliberate, Methodical’ Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said inflation is “far too high” and steady interest-rate increases and balance sheet reduction should help reduce price pressures over the next few years.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussi

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Remember those crypto Super Bowl ads? Here's why they still matter: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

  • Rihanna's journey to Forbes' billionaire list is about much more than music

    Rihanna is making her debut — on Forbes' coveted world's billionaires list. Here's how she got there.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls 2% as tech rout deepens ahead of Fed minutes

    The Nasdaq slumped 2% on Wednesday as tech stocks extended their sell-off for a second straight day on mounting concerns over aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation, with minutes from the central bank's March meeting on tap. Shares of megacap growth companies such as Tesla Inc , Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc tumbled between 2% and 5%, dragging the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 lower. "When real interest rates rise, and they rise rapidly, longer duration equities tend to have a rougher ride," said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

  • Dow Jones Falls 300 Points After Fed Minutes; Nasdaq Sell-Off Hits Nvidia, Tesla Hard

    The Dow Jones fell to session lows Wednesday along with the other major stock indexes after the release of the Fed minutes.

  • The labor shortage is nothing new for this industry

    There’s a widespread labor shortage across the country, but that’s nothing new for the construction industry.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28