'March for Gaza' to draw large crowds to Washington days after US strikes in Yemen

Thousands are expected to join a march in support of Palestinians on Jan. 13 in Washington.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in the nation's capital on Saturday to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and to mark 100 days since Israel launched its attack on the embattled enclave following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

On Thursday, U.S. and U.K.-backed attacks on Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to attacks on ships in the Red Sea threated an escalation in the region.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued an urgent call to action after the attack on sites in Yemen. The council, an organizer of the march, said the Biden administration's decision to fire on the rebel group without congressional approval risks a "regional war."

"This president is unnecessarily, illegally and dangerously risking the loss of more innocent lives - including the lives of Americans - for the sake of the genocidal Israeli government, all without approval from Congress," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a press release on Thursday.

CAIR is one of more than 200 organizations nationwide supporting the march, according to the American Muslim Task Force on Palestine, a coalition of Muslim advocacy organizations.

"Our demand is simple," National Deputy Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Edward Ahmed Mitchell told USA TODAY. "Stop the violence, secure a cease-fire, secure the release of all hostages and all political prisoners, and then resume efforts to secure a just and lasting peace by ending the occupation."

Demonstrators will gather at Freedom Plaza beginning at 12:30 p.m. for pre-event remarks from Americans whose family members have been killed in Gaza, followed by speeches from political leaders, celebrities and community leaders, including Cornel West and Jill Stein, who have both launched third-party bids for the presidency in 2024.

The event will conclude with a march from the Plaza to the White House, Mitchell said.

Organizers expect the march to be the largest in support of Palestinian rights since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict exploded on Oct. 7, according to a press release from CAIR.

It comes just over two months after thousands converged in the same location blocks from the White House on Nov. 4 to demand a cease-fire.

The march also falls two days before Martin Luther King, Jr. day and draws inspiration from "Dr. King's legacy of speaking out against the Vietnam War and rallying other Americans do the same," Mitchell said.

Gaza death toll grows as South Africa accuses Israel of genocide

The march comes as the death toll from Israel's ongoing military operation in the Gaza Strip climbed past 23,000 and South Africa presented its case to the U.N.'s top criminal court on Thursday accusing Israel of engaging in genocide against Palestinians in the region.

"Israel has a genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza," Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, an attorney representing South Africa, told the International Court of Justice. "The intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the highest level of state."

Israel defended itself in counter arguments on Friday, with representative Tal Becker calling South Africa's case a "profoundly distorted factual and legal picture."

"The entirety of its case hinges on a deliberately curated decontextualized and manipulative description of the reality of current hostilities," Becker said.

The situation has become increasingly dire in the Gaza Strip as humanitarian aid organizations struggle to deliver supplies to the war-ravaged population. The U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Thursday that only three out of 21 deliveries of food, medicines, water, and other lifesaving items had reached northern Gaza in ten days due to "excessive delays" and denials of passage at Israeli checkpoints.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged Israel to minimize civilian death in its military operations in meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other leaders in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. He also pressed Israel to support a Palestinian state in order to ease relations with other countries in the region.

"These goals are attainable, but only if they’re pursued together. This crisis has clarified you can’t have one without the other," he said.

U.S. strikes Houthi rebels as Israel opposes Palestinian state after war

Israeli leaders have opposed handing power in Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, the body that governs some parts of the West Bank. U.S. officials have urged Israel to work towards a two-state solution after the conflict ends.

Biden warned in December that Israel would start to lose its support from other nations if it continued its "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza. He urged Netanyahu to strengthen ties its regional ties by supporting a Palestinian state.

President Biden has said the U.S. will continue to support Israel in its military campaign against Hamas, despite what Netanyahu called a disagreement between the two allies "when it comes to the day after Hamas."

Thursday's U.S. and U.K.-backed strikes on Houthi targets came after months of the rebel group launching strikes on ships passing through the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's military campaign. The strikes, Biden said on Thursday, were also supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March on Washington for Gaza expected to draw thousands on Saturday