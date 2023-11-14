'March for Israel' expected to draw tens of thousands to Washington: Live updates

WASHINGTON − Tens of thousands of Israel supporters are expected to rally on the National Mall on Tuesday to show support for the military campaign against Hamas, demand the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza and condemn an increase in antisemitic incidents across the nation and around the world.

The organizers, the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, describe the effort as "an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel to demonstrate our commitment to America’s most important ally" in the region.

The Anti-Defamation League reported an immediate and alarming spike in antisemitic incidents across the U.S. in just the first two weeks of the Israel-Hamas war, which was triggered when Hamas militants slammed across the border Oct. 7 into Israel on a violent rampage. Preliminary data showed incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault increased by 400% during the period − Oct. 7-Oct. 23 − from the same period a year ago. Of the 312 incidents reported, 190 were "directly linked" to the war in Israel and Gaza, the group said.

People pray on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House before a rally supporting Israel on Nov. 14, 2023.

Biden says hospitals must be protected: Fuel scarcity cripples facilities

Developments in the war:

∎ About 200,000 Palestinians have streamed out of northern Gaza in the last 10 days, a U.N. agency said Tuesday, as Israeli troops battled militants around hospitals where thousands remain stranded with no electricity and dwindling supplies.

∎ The flight to southern Gaza has overwhelmed U.N.-run shelters there; there's an average of one toilet for 160 people. An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians, more than two thirds of Gaza’s population, have fled their homes, the U.N. says.

March comes as war roars into sixth week

The "March for Israel" rally comes amid heightened global tensions as Israel continues a deadly assault on Gaza. Hamas' killing spree Oct. 7 stunned the world, leaving more than 1,200 dead and more than 240 taken as hostages back into Gaza.

The Israeli military has launched a combined air, sea and ground operation aimed at eliminating Hamas and seizing the hostages, most of whom the Israeli government says are being held in a labyrinth of tunnels beneath northern Gaza. The war, now in its sixth week, has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, wounded thousands and left much of northern Gaza's already tenuous infrastructure in ruins, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The Washington rally comes days after more than 100,000 people marched through the streets of Paris to protest a rising tide of antisemitism in France. But pro-Palestinian rallies have been a recurring theme around the world in recent days. On Saturday, a pro-Palestinian march through London drew a crowd estimated by police at 300,000.

March organizers urge united front against Hamas

Eric Fingerhut, president of the Jewish Federations of North America, defended the war as a reflection of Israel's detremination to eliminate the terrorist threat on its border and restore security to its people.

"Americans have rightly stood by Israel at this critical moment," Fingerhut said. " This is a moment where all of us must stand against terror and defend what the terrorists seek to destroy.”

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, accused Hamas of brutal tactics that "have no place in a civilized world" and are aimed at undermining the effort for a lasting peace in the Middle East.

"It’s imperative that America sends a resounding message of support to our ally that we stand in solidarity with the victims, hostages, and their families," he said. "That we reject extreme anti-Israel rhetoric and sentiment, and that we are united around shared values of peace, justice, and freedom.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'March for Israel' live updates: Thousands expected in Washington