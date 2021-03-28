March jobs report, consumer confidence: What to know in the week ahead

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·6 min read

undefined

Traders are heading into a packed week of economic reports, with a surfeit of new information on the state of the U.S. labor market set to be released.

One of the most closely watched prints will be Friday's March jobs report from the Labor Department. Equity investors will have a couple of days to digest the results, however, as the stock market will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday.

The March jobs report is expected to be the first this year to show meaningful progress in the job market recovery, as ramped-up vaccinations and the start of the latest stimulus check rollout helped boost consumer spending and hiring. Consensus economists are looking for 630,000 jobs to come back in March — or the most since October —with an unemployment rate falling to a more than one-year low of 6.0%. This would compare to an unemployment rate of 6.2% in February, and non-farm payroll growth of 379,000.

Better-than-expected job growth had occurred in February even in the face of harsh winter weather and a lapse in stimulus payments after the last virus-relief package passed in late December. With weather thawing for the spring and more business restrictions getting lifted in March, the latest jobs report will likely reflect even stronger employment gains, especially across industries hardest hit in recent months.

"There should be a positive payback in employment in the construction industry as the sector temporarily lost jobs in February owing to the winter storms in the South which should have reversed in subsequent weeks. Moreover, high frequency economic activity indicators portend to service sector employment surging in March," Bank of America economist Michelle Meyer wrote in a note Friday. "Indicators such as total throughput of air travelers in U.S. airports and OpenTable seated diners measure all continued to gain in March suggesting better hiring in the leisure and hospitality industry. Lastly, school reopenings ramped up with many school districts allowing students to return to school for traditional in-person learning."

During the week ended March 13 — or during survey week for the monthly March jobs report — initial jobless claims did tick up to nearly 800,000, though they have since come back down to a pandemic-era low of less than 700,000. And the overwhelming majority of other high frequency data points underscored a rise in hiring mid-month, offering an upbeat outlook for the March jobs report.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: A construction worker directs traffic and wears a mask near Union Square on March 25, 2021 in New York City. After undergoing various shutdown orders for the past 12 months the city is currently in phase 4 of its reopening plan, allowing for the reopening of low-risk outdoor activities, movie and television productions, indoor dining as well as the opening of movie theaters, all with capacity restrictions. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
A construction worker directs traffic and wears a mask near Union Square on March 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

As Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro Research pointed out last week, the Census Bureau's Small Business Pulse Survey showed that the percent of firms reporting increases in paid employment increased to 7.1% for the week ended March 13, with increases in hours worked rising to 7.7%. These proportions were the highest since last summer. And Google mobility data has showed a clear increase in traffic at transit stations, retail and recreation sites and workplaces, Dutta added.

"We have not seen improvement this rapid since the initial reopening in the economy last spring. So, the declining in COVID cases is likely pushing up employment as businesses restart," he said.

But even stronger-than-expected payroll gains in the March jobs report would still leave employment sharply below pre-pandemic levels. As of February, the economy remained nearly 10 million jobs short of its peak in February 2020.

"While we’re seeing signs of recovery, we should be clear-eyed about the hole we’re digging out of," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services last week.

Consumer confidence

With job gains on the upswing, consumer confidence also probably increased in March, helping to set off a virtuous cycle of increased spending and further gains in employment as demand picks up.

The Conference Board's closely watched consumer confidence index is due for release Tuesday morning. Consensus economists are looking for the print to come in at a five-month high in March, increasing to 96.1 from February's 91.3. Prior to the pandemic, the consumer confidence index averaged around 128 in 2019.

In the February print, the Conference Board's labor differential — or the number of those saying jobs are hard to come by subtracted from those saying jobs are plentiful — turned positive for the first time in three months. This measure may have turned up even further in March as the job market made more headway in recovering lost payrolls.

And other earlier measures of monthly consumer confidence also pointed to improving optimism. Last week's final March University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index showed the biggest rise in consumer confidence in nearly eight years, pushing the index up to a pandemic-era high. Richard Curtin, the surveys of consumers chief economist, attributed the advance to the third dispersement of stimulus checks as well as faster-than-expected vaccinations.

"As prospects for obtaining vaccination have grown, so too has people's impatience with isolation, as those concerns were voiced by nearly one-third of consumers in March, the highest level in the past year. The majority of consumers reported hearing of recent gains in the national economy, mainly net job gains," Curtin said. "The data clearly point toward robust increases in consumer spending. The ultimate strength and duration of the spending surge will depend on the rate of draw-downs in savings since consumers anticipate a slower pace of income growth."

Economic calendar

  • Monday: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index, March (14.5 expected, 17.2 in February)

  • Tuesday: FHFA House Price Index, month-over-month, January (1.3% expected, 1.1% in December); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Index, month-over-month, January (1.20% expected, 1.25% in December); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Index, year-over-year, January (11.25% expected, 10.10% in December); Conference Board Consumer Confidence, March (96.1 expected, 91.3 in February)

  • Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended March 26 (-2.5% during prior week); ADP Employment Change, March (550,000 expected, 117,000 in February); MNI Chicago PMI, March (60.0 expected, 59.5 in February); Pending home sales, month-over-month, February (-2.6% expected, -2.8% in January)

  • Thursday: Challenger Job Cuts, year-over-year, March (-39.1% in February); Initial jobless claims, week ended March 27 (680,000 expected; 684,000 during prior week); Continuing claims, week ended March 30 (3.870 million during prior week); Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI, March final (59.0 expected, 59.0 in prior print); Construction spending, month-over-month, February (-0.9% expected, 1.7% in January); ISM Manufacturing, March (61.0 expected, 60.8 in February)

  • Friday: Change in non-farm payrolls, March (630,000 expected, 379,000 in February); Unemployment rate, March (6.0% expected, 6.2% in February); Average hourly earnings, month-over-month, March (0.2% expected, 0.2% in February); Average hourly earnings, year-over-year, March (4.5% expected, 5.3% in February)

Earnings calendar

  • Monday: N/A

  • Tuesday: Chewy (CHWY) after market close

  • Wednesday: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Dave & Busters (PLAY), Micron (MU) after market close

  • Thursday: N/A

  • Friday: N/A

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Looks To Extend Gains With 5 Stocks In Buy Zones; Tesla, Nio Story Time Over

    The market rally is improving, but still challenging. ASML leads chip stocks in buy zones. Former winners Tesla and Roku are damaged.

  • Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause

    A number of large block trades on Friday which investors said caused big drops in the stocks of a clutch of companies has raised speculation about what was behind them, with Goldman Sachs said to be a bank involved in the sales. Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each on Friday, while U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels. A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large block trades.

  • Stuck in Suez: Thousands of Animals Packed Tight on Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Of all the millions of tons of cargo that’s piled up in the Suez Canal, none is more delicate than the animals crammed into the hulls of several of the ships.Little information is available, with neither canal officials nor shipping executives willing to talk, but data compiled by Bloomberg indicate as many as 14 vessels stuck in and around the canal could be carrying thousands of livestock. Given the Europe-to-Middle East itineraries of many, they are most likely carrying sheep. Ships carrying 92,000 animals to Jordan are stranded, an official said.While much of the waylaid cargo is commodity products such as oil that can be stored on ships for long periods, livestock need food and water, and such deliveries usually carry only enough for a few extra days. That could create a critical situation for ships to find feed supplies at a local port, or force them to turn around. Dislodging the vessel blocking the canal may take at least a week, longer than initially feared, people familiar with the matter said.“I wouldn’t expect just after a two-day delay for a problem to have built up,” said Peter Stevenson, chief policy officer at animal-welfare group Compassion in World Farming, which has called for an end to the live-animal shipments. “It’s as time goes by that the problems get worse. Occasionally, there are real scandals when things go wrong, but it’s a day-to-day horror.”Cattle can also be transported by sea, and ships would generally have at least two or three days’ worth of extra hay or feed on board, said Bob Bishop, president of the Livestock Exporters Association of the USA. If the feed runs out, they could get more from a port while refueling. A ship that can’t get to dock could get feed from a barge in what’s known as “midstream loading,” he said.Seven livestock vessels that were due to arrive to Aqaba on March 21 are stranded near the Suez Canal, Captain George Dahdal, Representative of Jordan Navigation Syndicate, said by phone.Weighing Options“If you’re getting low on feed, I would look at coming into port and putting on extra feed,” Bishop said by phone from New York. “If I was the owner of the sheep, I would try to find a country that needed sheep,” he added. “The shorter route would be back to Romania.”At least 14 vessels designed to ship animals are parked near the shuttered canal, and several appear to be en route between Romania and Saudi Arabia, according to ship data compiled by Bloomberg. The ones departing the European country are likely carrying sheep, which Saudi Arabia purchases so that the animals can be slaughtered according to religious preferences. Those traveling the other direction could be empty vessels.The Middle Eastern nation is the world’s largest sheep importer by a wide margin, United Nations data shows. But the trade route has faced disaster at times. About 14,000 sheep being shipped from Romania to Saudi Arabia were killed when a vessel partly capsized in 2019, according to media reports at the time. Rescuers were only able to save a a little over 200 animals.Risks En RouteVessels that crowd thousands of sheep and longer journeys raise the risk of disease and stress, said Stevenson of the animal welfare group. Some ships used to transport animals also have been converted from other purposes and aren’t ideally suited, he said. It can be difficult to reverse course after departure due to health rules.Bishop said mortality rates for livestock generally are no higher at sea than on land, with most ships having a veterinarian.A U.S. shipment of dairy cattle left the Texas port of Galveston late last year en route to Pakistan via the Suez, according to Bishop. Another recent shipment of U.S. cattle sailed from the West Coast to Pakistan, avoiding the Suez due to tolls, he said.“After this container ship, you might see more and more of that,” he said.(Updates number of vessels in second and eighth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 9 First Stocks a New Investor Should Buy

    For those beginning to invest, it may be hard to figure out which stocks to buy. Some retail investors have made fast gains dabbling in risky stocks. We’ve seen this play out in the meme stock madness experienced in January and February. But, while situations like Gamestop (NYSE:GME) have been lucrative for those who got in early, many have seen big losses getting late into such risky plays. With trading apps like Robinhood, aggressive investing may be more accessible than it’s been in previous generations. But, more akin to gambling than investing, this may not be the best approach if you’re just starting out. Which approach should you take instead? Consider building your first portfolio with higher-quality stocks. Sure, you likely won’t see epic gains, like the ones we’ve seen some realize over the past few months. Yet, in terms of long-term appreciation, weighed against risk, focusing on less volatile names may be the way to go. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening So, what are some great stocks to buy for your first portfolio? Start off with these nine high-quality names: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 3M (NYSE:MMM) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Stocks to Buy: Apple (AAPL) Source: ZorroGabriel / Shutterstock.com There are pros and cons when it comes to “investing in what you know.” But, while buying shares in ubiquitous companies isn’t the right move 100% of the time, this popular investing adage may make sense when it comes to AAPL stock. How so? First, while it’s considered a new-economy company, it fits much of the criteria for a blue-chip stock. I’m talking about its strong balance sheet, substantial economic moat and high profit margins. With the popularity of tech stocks during the novel coronavirus pandemic, valuation has become higher in the past year. In prior years, Apple stock traded for a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15x-20x. But, with investors diving into it in the months following the initial outbreak, its valuation has stretched to around 28x. This may be a concern for some. Yet, even as interest rates are trending up once again, it may be able to maintain its current multiple. Investors in the past may have seen epic gains from holding AAPL stock. With the company now worth more than $1 trillion, don’t expect that to happen going forward. But, with its strong fundamentals, and potential to grow at a moderate clip, consider this a stock to buy for comparatively more modest, yet still solid, long-term returns. Bank of America (BAC) Source: 4kclips / Shutterstock.com Covid-19 and its aftermath wreaked havoc on Bank of America stock last spring. Yet, as investors digested the economic uncertainty, and subsequent slashing of interest rates, the big bank stock has made a stunning recovery. In the past 12 months, BAC stock has more than doubled. Partially due to recovery optimism. But also, the prospect of interest rates moving back up has boosted the stock as well. Both factors will help this stock’s earnings continue to return to normal. With shares now back above where they were before last year’s maelstrom, some may believe its too late to dive into this opportunity. Yet, as things recover, and Bank of America’s earnings rebound, expect shares to at least hold steady at today’s levels. And, once the Federal Reserve further relaxes restrictions on bank stock buybacks, this major financial player will have again another option to help move the needle. 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening Again, just like with Apple, don’t expect jaw-dropping returns going forward for BAC stock. But, when it comes to a high-quality name that will produce strong returns in the long run, consider this to be another great lower-risk option. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Source: rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com Alphabet, parent company of Google, YouTube, and other online properties, is what I like to call a “Nasdaq blue chip.” With its high profit margins, and cash-rich balance sheet, this is another big tech name with envious fundamentals. But, just because it’s practically a blue-chip doesn’t mean it’s at risk of becoming a tech dinosaur, like we’ve seen happen to other dominant tech companies over time. Why? Through its “other bets” unit, GOOG stock offers exposure to many early-stage investments with big potential to pay off down the road. These include autonomous vehicle play Waymo, and biotech research firm Calico Labs. Sure, Alphabet stock has moved up substantially, thanks to its pandemic tailwinds. Shares are up 94.3% from last March, when markets hit their headline-making lows. But, even at prices around $2,050 per share, this other trillion dollar-plus stock (market capitalization of $1.37 trillion) could still deliver solid returns in the coming years. If tech stocks see another correction, you may experience some volatility in the short-term. But, if you’re looking for a high-quality tech name, with some exposure to megatrends like autonomous vehicles, consider this to be a great stock to buy. Stocks to Buy: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson may be making headlines with its Covid-19 vaccine. But, the appeal of this company as an investment opportunity goes beyond its current developments. As InvestorPlace’s Faisal Humayun broke it down March 12, this is one of the best healthcare stocks to buy and hold for the long term. Between its reasonable valuation (forward P/E of 16.9x), solid dividend yield (2.5%), and strong cash-flow generating abilities, this blue-chip stock is a great choice for new investors. Speaking of the dividend, it’s important to note the status of JNJ stock as a dividend aristocrat. What’s that? This term refers to a stock that’s raised its dividend for 25 or more consecutive years. And, raising its payout 58 years in a row, this is a stock that definitely belongs in that category. 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening Its dividend increases each year have been moderate (average growth of 6.1% over the past five years). But, this can really compound over time. Another great option for those new to investing, consider this a lower-risk name, with the potential to reward investors (via stock price appreciation and dividends) far into the future. Lockheed Martin (LMT) Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com Dividend stocks are great opportunities for new investors. And, defense contracting name LMT stock fits well into that category. As I discussed back in February, it not only pays out a solid dividend. Employing other financial methods to put points into its share price, like stock buybacks, this has been a large-cap stock focused on maximizing shareholder value. How about its underlying business? The new presidential administration may create some challenges. It’s already done so, with its decision not to increase the defense budget this year. Related to this is talk of the U.S. Air Force cutting back on its purchases of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets. It’s understandable to be concerned about this negatively affecting results. But, based on analyst projections, recent developments shouldn’t affect Lockheed’s top and bottom lines. Revenues and earnings are set to rise by mid-single digits in the coming year. Sure, this may point to the stock making modest gains from here. But, for new investors not looking to take on big risks, this may be a stock to consider. Add in the dividend, the payout rate of which has grown nearly 10% per year over the past five years, LMT stock could deliver solid returns over a long timeframe. Mastercard (MA) Source: Alexander Yakimov / Shutterstock.com Trading for 44.2x forward earnings, MA stock may look richly priced at first glance. But, with its high profit margins, this well-known credit card processing company may have enough at play to justify its current valuation. Especially, given that its earnings are set to grow nearly 30% in 2022, thanks to the post-pandemic recovery. Some may think that “old school” payment companies like Mastercard, and its longstanding rival, Visa (NYSE:V), are at risk of being disrupted by more fintech names like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ). But, as InvestorPlace’s Joanna Makris wrote March 17, this concern may be overblown. Instead, this legacy payments company offers investors high exposure to the digital payments trends. Yet, at the same time, it trades at a more reasonable valuation than PayPal or Square. 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening So, why is this a great stock for new investors? With Mastercard, you get the best of both worlds. On one hand, it’s a blue-chip tier stock, with strong fundamentals and earnings stability. On the other hand, with the rise of digital payments, there’s a secular growth driver that could result in further fantastic returns over the long-run. Stocks to Buy: 3M (MMM) Source: JPstock / Shutterstock.com When it comes to high-quality stocks to buy, 3M checks off many of the boxes. Firstly, it’s an established company, with relatively stable financial results and a solid balance sheet. Secondly, it’s a dividend aristocrat, with a great yield (3.1%), and a 62-year track record of raising its payout. Thirdly, it’s what’s known as a defensive stock. In other words, it’s a great safe harbor stock to buy in times of market uncertainty. And, while market uncertainty has dissipated by the runaway bull market, a correction could still be around the corner. High-flying names could take a hit. But, if such a scenario plays out, investors will flock back to more stable names like this industrial conglomerate. Admittedly, while it is a safe harbor, there are some risks with MMM stock. Low growth has been an issue. This was a top concern before the outbreak. But, with sell-side analysts upping their earnings per share projections, this may not longer be as much of a problem. 3M stock may have rallied nearly 60% in the past year. Yet, still below the prices it commanded in the late-2010s, a return to moderate earnings growth, coupled with its reasonable valuation (forward P/E of 19.6x), may convince more investors to dive back into it. Procter & Gamble (PG) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com The makers of household products like Crest toothpaste, Gillette razors, and Tide laundry detergent, Procter & Gamble fits well in the buy-what-you-know category of investing. But, this isn’t the only reason why new investors should consider this a great stock to buy. PG stock is another blue-chip name. High profit margins, strong balance sheet, dividend aristocrat status. A low-risk opportunity that could continue to deliver solid returns for investors. Yet, while this could be considered a stock for all markets (bull and bear), I’ll concede there is a factor to watch out for when investing in it in the near term. Thanks to stockpiling in the early stages of the pandemic, Procter & Gamble rebounded much more quickly than the stock market in general. Shares have traded sideways since the summer, as investors have turned to stocks that stand to recover from the outbreak. This could affect performance over the next year, as recovery plays continue to be one of the hottest investing trends in town. 7 Risky Stocks Ready to Roll on Reopening Yet, now, as shares hold steady, may be the best time for new investors to enter a long-term position. A pullback is possible. But, with shares trading at a fair, but not overvalued forward earnings multiple (23.3x), downside may be limited from here. Target Corporation (TGT) Source: jejim / Shutterstock.com Big-box retail plays like TGT stock are another great area for new investors. A few years back, sentiment had it that bricks-and-mortar chains were going to get fully disrupted by e-commerce pure plays like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). But, smartly pivoting toward an omnichannel model (in-store and online retail) at the right time (just before Covid-19), this popular retailer may have saved itself from irrelevance. Coupled with the temporary boost due to the pandemic (big box stores were some of the only retailers able to remain open during lockdowns), and it’s no shock shares not only recovered from their coronavirus-crash losses, but now trade at all-time highs. Yet, even after crushing it over the past year, new investors may find it to be a worthwhile stock to own. Even as it holds steady at around $190 per share. Why? In a recent analyst note, Guggenheim’s Robert Drbul made the case why TGT stock has more room to run. Upgrading shares to a “buy” rating, and giving them a price target of $200 per share, the analyst cited the company’s ability to hold onto its surging market share post-pandemic, its partnerships with major brands, and the overall prospects of consumer spending growth in 2021 as his rationale. Add in its other attributes (namely its status as a defense stock), and this remains one of the best stocks to buy if you’re a new investor. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not (either directly or indirectly) hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 9 First Stocks a New Investor Should Buy appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • The Week Ahead – Economic Data, COVID-19, and China in Focus

    It’s a busy week ahead. While economic data will draw plenty of attention, rising tensions with China and COVID-19 news from the Eurozone will also be in focus.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 jumps 1.7% for best day in three weeks amid tepid inflation data

    Stocks gained on Friday after a new print on core inflation in the U.S. came in milder than expected.

  • Late Session Buying Spree Drives US Stock Indexes Higher Across the Board

    Energy stocks jumped 2.6%, tracking a boost in crude prices after a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal spurred fears of a supply squeeze.

  • Intel's new CEO was pushed out of the company years ago— here's how he came back

    Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger is no stranger to the tech giant. Here's a brief look at his triumphant return to Intel.

  • Intel’s Foundry Ambitions Hand the Advantage Over to AMD, Says Analyst

    For several years now, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has eaten away at Intel’s market dominance in the CPU segment. Intel, however, with a new CEO at the helm, has been devising its comeback program. Recently, the chip giant announced its new IDM (integrated device manufacturer) 2.0 strategy, which includes the launch of Intel Foundry Services (IFS), a new foundry business, and a $20 billion investment in two new fabs in Arizona. The news was generally well-received and indicated that the struggling semiconductor company was not about to lay down and allow its rivals to grab more market share. However, Northland analyst Gus Richard calls Intel’s latest move a “strategic faux pas” that plays right into its CPU rival’s hands. “We do not believe TSMC will relinquish its manufacturing lead to INTC any time soon and process technology leadership drives product leadership and GM higher,” said the 5-star analyst. “INTC expansion into the foundry market will increase AMD as a priority for TSMC and INTC will be persona non grata. For this reason, we expect AMD's market share momentum to continue.” Richard calls TSMC the “undisputed leader in volume and process technology,” and while Intel has said it will keep on manufacturing its chips in-house, it also intends to outsource chip manufacturing to third-party foundries – TSMC included. But the analyst says its decision to re-enter the foundry market and “maintain leading-edge manufacturing capacity” means that catering to its needs will become “low priority” at TSMC once again. In contrast, as all AMD’s and Xilinx’ – soon to be part of AMD - leading-edge volume is produced at TSMC, more wins for them means more business for TSMC. “This will likely result in AMD getting earlier access to technology and better capacity allocation, cementing the Company's x86 process technology leadership for the foreseeable future,” Richard opined. As such, Richard reiterated an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on AMD shares along with a $96 price target. The analyst, therefore, anticipates gains of 24% over the coming months. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, where AMD has plenty of support. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 16 Buys, 4 Holds and 2 Sells. Going by the $105.55 average price target, shares are expected to be changing hands for ~36% premium a year from now. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Sneaker cleaning biz booms amid hot resale market

    Steve Grear, Founder & CEO of sneaker cleaning supplies company Reshoevn8r, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company launching its Reshoevn8r Executive Club and the sneaker resale market’s evolution.

  • How Court TV is covering the George Floyd trial: 'This is American history in the making'

    What viewers should expect to see as the Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin trial unfolds in the coming weeks and months.

  • I Figured Out How to Free the Stuck Ship in the Suez Canal

    Here's what we do: We winch it, off-road style. But not from land. Because the biggest winch of all is right there on the ship.

  • Boxing: De La Hoya set to come out of retirement in July

    De La Hoya wants to take on Floyd Mayweather, Yahoo Sports reported, which is no surprise given the huge money their 2007 bout generated for both camps. "July 3rd, I'm making my comeback," De La Hoya said during a Triller Fight Club event alongside rapper Snoop Dogg. The American's return to the ring comes after former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last year battled Roy Jones Jr. in an exciting charity exhibition bout that was ruled a draw.

  • The S&P 500 And U.S. Economy Face Seismic Shifts From Joe Biden And The Fed

    President Biden's spending plans, combined with a Federal Reserve looking to stoke inflation, have major implications for the U.S. economy and S&P 500.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    For dividend investors, a company's payout is only as good as its ability to keep sending the checks. While some traders look for the stocks that have gone up the most this week, dividend investing requires the patience to hold shares and get paid quarter after quarter, and year after year. Investors in Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Hershey (NYSE: HSY), and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) have learned that slow and steady can win the race.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • All 23 Democratic governors sign letter condemning anti-Asian hate – but only two Republicans join them

    ‘Hate will not divide our states, territories, and communities,’ letter of solidarity reads

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks