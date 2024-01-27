March for Our Lives Iowa hosts gun violence vigil at State Capitol

A small group of students gathered at a vigil for victims of gun violence at the Iowa State Capitol Saturday, mourning the loss of Perry sixth-grader Ahmir Joliff and Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger.

March for Our Lives Iowa, a nonpartisan group that encourages young people to get involved in politics, hosted the event as students advocated for a change in gun policy.

They called for an end to gun violence, leaning on their experience and a collective fear.

“We’re just kinda expected to bounce back and just get over major atrocities like [school shootings], so I think that vigils are a very good space to really soak in what happened,” said Pratima Kahtri, a diversity, equity and inclusion lead for March for our Lives.

Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old Perry High School student, shot and killed Joliff on Jan. 4 and injured several others, including four students and three staff members, before turning the gun on himself. Several accounts said that before Marburger was shot, he tried to distract the shooter, giving other students time to escape the school cafeteria where the shootings began during breakfast.

Marburger passed away Jan. 14 from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The Perry High School has been closed since the shooting on Jan. 4, though the school board recently announced a plan to return to classes Wednesday, Jan. 31. The Perry Middle School and elementary schools re-opened last week.

Asking for change

Many of the youth present on Saturday believe school shootings are too frequent and they hope to bring a sense of safety back to their buildings.

Akshara Eswar, a co-executive director of March for Our Lives Iowa, said she fights for change so that she and other students don't have to live in fear.

“We should be able to go to school without worrying about where my exits are,” Eswar said.

Lauren Wessling, 17, is a senior at Johnston and a March for Our Lives member. She said a shooting shouldn’t need to happen before a change in policy is made.

“I think we really want to make sure that [gun legislation reform] is in constant conversation. It’s not just ‘Oh, there’s a shooting, let’s have some sort of protest,’” Wessling said.

Other students shared their views on gun legislation, at the state level and nationally. Many of Saturday's participants agreed that a need for “common sense gun legislation” is urgent.

“Us, as student leaders, we’re the future leaders of the world… [we] shouldn’t be expected to wait for our time to shine … we can start advocating as soon as possible,” Kahtri said.

