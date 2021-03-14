March in Paris suburb honours drowned French schoolgirl

Two French teenagers under murder investigation after girl drowns in Seine
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - More than 2,000 people marched on Sunday in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil in tribute to a schoolgirl who was found drowned in the river Seine, in a case that has shocked France.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday that two French teenagers were under investigation for murder after police fished the body of the drowned schoolgirl out of the Seine.

They said the teenagers, a boy and a girl, both aged 15, had met the 14-year-old girl, whom they knew, in Argenteuil, west of Paris. The boy had beaten her and then with his girlfriend's help thrown her into the river, where she drowned.

French media reported that the victim had been bullied at school and that nude pictures of her had been hacked and circulated on social media.

Le Parisien newspaper said more than 2,500 people participated in Sunday's march, which started at the girl's school.

France has seen a spate of youth killings in recent weeks, mostly involving gangs, putting growing pressure on the government.

Junior interior minister Marlene Schiappa said on France Info radio that a committee of parents would be set up in the coming week to address the problem of harassment at school.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian civil war must spur peace efforts

    Pope Francis called the Syrian civil war one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times on Sunday, saying its 10th anniversary should spur all to seek "a sliver of hope" for a devastated nation. In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests developed into a multi-sided conflict that sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more. "I renew my heartfelt appeal so that all sides in the conflict show a sign of good will so that a sliver of hope can open up for the worn-out population," Francis told several hundred people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing and message.

  • 5 talking points as Scotland try to keep Six Nations hopes alive against Ireland

    Ireland have won nine of the past 10 meetings between the countries.

  • President Biden’s U.S. stimulus package will be a godsend for Latin America’s economy | Opinion

    President Biden’s $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package will be a blessing for Latin America: It will help the region grow much more than previously expected this year.

  • Kuwait court expels harsh government critic from parliament

    Kuwait's constitutional court ordered the country’s most outspoken opposition lawmaker expelled from parliament on Sunday, inflaming tensions between the government and legislature and revealing the limits of political freedom in the Gulf state. The decision sparked instant fury among his fellow lawmakers, given that the country's highest appeals court had since acquitted al-Dahoum on the defamation charges, clearing the way for him to run in last year’s parliamentary elections. Al-Dahoum has become notorious in Kuwait for his vociferous protests against the government.

  • Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium passes 25,000 vaccine doses distributed

    The Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium plans to distribute more than one thousand vaccines with a mass clinic Sunday, with both first and second doses available.

  • UK hospitality reopening plans face legal challenge

    Indoor hospitality is not scheduled to fully reopen until at least 17 May.

  • Ebola outbreak in Guinea may be linked to 2014 epidemic

    The virus driving the recent Ebola outbreak in Guinea is genetically similar to the virus that ravaged West Africa during the 2014 epidemic, World Health Organization emergencies chief Michael Ryan said at a press briefing on Friday, according to AP.Why it matters: It suggests the current Ebola outbreak sickening people in Guinea may have been caused by a survivor of the epidemic that ended roughly five years ago.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Guinea's Ministry of Health declared an Ebola epidemic after three people died from the virus and four others became infected in early February.The Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo also declared an Ebola outbreak last month, though it is unknown if its outbreak is tied to the 2014 epidemic.What they're saying: Ryan said based on genetic sequencing data, the current outbreak in Guinea was unlikely to be linked to transmission from an animal, which is how most previous Ebola epidemics got started.“[This] is much more likely to be linked to a persistence [of virus] or latency of infection in a human,” Ryan said, adding that this would probably be the longest time a virus has persisted between outbreaks, according to AP.“More studies are going to be needed,” Ryan said.The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in February travel restrictions on people coming to the U.S. from Guinea and the DRC.The CDC stressed that the risk of Ebola to the United States "is extremely low."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AstraZeneca vaccine rollout suspended after blood clot reports, Ireland’s medical chief says

    Irish Department of Health says programme ‘temporarily deferred’ while European Medicines Agency investigates

  • Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports

    Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Dominic Raab attacks Iran over 'unjustifiable' second trial for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

    Iran's "cruel and inhumane" treatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is "unacceptable and unjustified", foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said, after a court on Sunday told her she must wait a week to hear a verdict on a second "arbitrary" set of charges. Mz Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual citizen, was arrested in Iran five years ago on dubious spying charges and completed her sentence last week. But Iran refused to allow her to return to Britain, and has instead subjected her to yet more court proceedings, in a move that has frustrated campaigners and the British government. At a 20 minute hearing in Tehran's revolutionary court on Sunday morning, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was told that she would receive a verdict within a week on charges of spreading propaganda against the regime. The judge told her this was the final hearing on the charges. Responding to the hearing, Mr Raab said: "It is unacceptable and unjustifiable that Iran has chosen to continue with this second, wholly arbitrary, case against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. The Iranian government has deliberately put her through a cruel and inhumane ordeal." According to her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, during the hearing Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe pointed out that all of the evidence that had been put forward had already been used in her previous trial in 2016. She also reiterated her strong denial of the charge on spreading propaganda. "While the charges are not particularly relevant, since the point of reviving this case again last week was simply to hold Nazanin for leverage as negotiations with the UK have intensified, it is worth clarifying that no new accusations were made today," Mr Ratcliffe said. "Since the [British] Embassy was unable to attend, we will be looking to the Foreign Secretary to condemn this trial as illegitimate. Secret trials are against international law, even aside from diplomatic protection," said Mr Ratcliffe, adding that it was a "missed opportunity" to challenge the abuse of British hostages.

  • Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

    Follow live updates from the Premier League clash

  • US female firefighters fight discrimination with lawsuits

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The highest ranking female firefighter in Asheville, North Carolina, says she was repeatedly discriminated against because of her sex and fought to keep her job while battling breast cancer. The first female chief of a municipal fire department in the state says she briefly pondered suicide after years of sexual harassment. Joy Ponder and Susanna Schmitt Williams are among numerous female fighters in the United States who have filed lawsuits against their employers alleging they were subjected to demeaning behavior that helped end their careers.

  • Wyoming shelves hate crime law decades after Shepard's death

    Lawmakers in Wyoming, where gay college student Matthew Shepard was killed more than 20 years ago, again decided not to adopt a hate crimes law. Wyoming is one of just three states that haven't enacted hate crimes legislation since Shepard was beaten and left for dead in Laramie in 1998. The killing of the University of Wyoming student inspired those laws in other states and at the federal level.

  • Yankees' Miguel Andujar dealing with 'sore hand and wrist,' will see specialist Monday

    Miguel Andujar hasn't played for the Yankees in spring training since Wednesday, and manager Aaron Boone explained why.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • Halsey Thanks Fans for Their Support After Updating Pronouns on Social Media to She/They

    ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Pastors are leaving their congregation after losing their churchgoers to QAnon

    Hundreds of pastors are decrying Christian nationalism as conspiracy theories consume churchgoers. Insider spoke to two pastors who tried to fight it.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.