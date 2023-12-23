March primary in Wayne County: Five Republicans, one Democrat seek 77th District seat

WOOSTER − Six candidates are seeking to fill the state representative seat serving the 77th District in the Ohio House of Representatives, held by Wooster Republican Scott Wiggam.

Five candidates are Republicans and one is a Democrat.

Bill Albright, Meredith Craig, Dennis Finley, Frank Grande and Josh Hlavaty are the Republicans and Mark D. Gooch is the Democrat seeking the seat in the Ohio Senate, which serves a two-year term from Jan. 1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2026.

Four Republican candidates have filed for two Wayne County commissioner seats, which are four-year terms. Matt Martin, Kyle E. Shanklin and Steven Wolfe are vying for one seat, while David E. McMillen will run unopposed for the other seat.

Charles Blake and Douglas S. Wills are running for the Republican Central Committee man's post, and Antonia J. Blake and Kathy Kimble are seeking the Republican Central Committee woman's seat.

Democrat Jeffrey A. McEndree II and Wiggam are vying for the four-year term as Clerk of Courts.

Republican Amy S. Joliff is running unopposed for the county coroner position, while Republican Scott A. Miller is running for County Engineer.

Other Republican candidates running unopposed are Angela Wypasek for county prosecutor; Jane Carmichael for recorder, Thomas Ballinger for sheriff and Melissa A. Koch for treasurer.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: One Wayne contested race in March primary; see who's running