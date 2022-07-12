March, rally against gun violence set for Saturday

Jul. 12—THOMASVILLE — Terry Scott is attempting to bring the problems of gun violence into focus for the community.

The pastor and Thomasville City Council member will hold an anti-gun violence rally and march Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

"I want to make the city more aware of gun violence," he said. "We hear about it, we read about it, but nothing is being done about it. We need to start speaking out on gun violence."

The program will begin at the Worldwide Ministry of Christ on Lester Street. Speakers will include the mother of a gun violence victim and others whose lives were impacted through gun violence.

The march will follow, starting at the church and then heading to Andrews Street before turning onto Wright Street. It then will head to Fern Street, Magnolia Street and then onto 1st Avenue before returning to the church.

The march will have a police escort and there will be a water station at Andrews and 3rd Avenue.

There also will be refreshments, including hot dogs and drinks at the conclusion of the march.

Thomasville has not had a mass shooting, such as the ones that took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas or a Buffalo, New York grocery store.

"We're blessed nothing like that has happened here," Scott said.

But gun violence across the nation, and especially here, needs to be addressed, Scott pointed out.

"Right now, gun violence is the leading cause of death for those ages 12 to 24," he said.

Scott, who has been advocating for a stop to gun violence for several years, is calling on pastors, educators and school administrators to help with the cause.

"We have make an impact on gun violence," he said. "The community has not come together as it should on gun violence."