March shooting in Tacoma becomes homicide investigation after victim dies Friday

A man shot on March 29 in Tacoma died from his injuries Friday, according to Tacoma police.

The 42-year-old victim, whose name has not been made public, was shot in the 4800 block of South Sheridan Avenue.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to discover a vehicle had left the scene with the victim inside.

The man was dropped off at a local hospital a few minutes later.

Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the shooting would now be investigated as a homicide. No further developments were reported.