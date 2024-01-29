In March, Supreme Court to begin oral arguments over abortion drug mifepristone

The Supreme Court said Monday that it has set a March date to begin arguments on patient access to the drug mifepristone, which is commonly used in abortion-related healthcare. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court said Monday that it has set a March date to begin oral arguments on patient access for a pill commonly used in abortion-related healthcare.

A March 26 date is set for the justices to begin hearing arguments on how patients may access the abortion pill mifepristone, and a decision is expected to be handed down later this year.

An August 2023 appeals ruling said mifepristone could remain legal in the United States but it limited patient access to the drug, which set up the Supreme Court review of the case.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at the time of the fifth circuit's ruling on mifepristone -- first approved in 2000 -- "undermines our nation's entire system of drug approval by overriding the scientific, evidence-based decision-making of the FDA."

He added that the Biden administration is "confident the law is on our side."

The Supreme Court said Monday that it has set a March date to begin arguments on patient access to the drug mifepristone (pictured in pill form of Mifeprex), which is commonly used in abortion-related healthcare. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

"This decision threatens Americans' right to access the medications they need and, if it stands, would have a devastating impact on women's health by restricting their access to reproductive health care," Becerra said in August.

This comes after a new study reports that almost 65,000 rape-related pregnancies have occurred in the U.S. since the 2022 reversal of Roe vs. Wade, with some states now under a near total abortion ban.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles in April 2023. Abortion is at center stage during the 2024 presidential election, and now the Supreme Court says it will begin oral arguments in March regarding one particular abortion drug and its access. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Abortion already is a forefront issue in this year's presidential election, as evidenced by Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris recently kicking off a nationwide "Reproductive Freedoms" tour in Wisconsin.