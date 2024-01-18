March trial date remains set for Terre Haute teen accused of murder

Jan. 17—A trial date remains set in March for a Terre Haute teen charged in the July 2021 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Terre Haute.

Montez Ellington Jr., 18, had a pretrial hearing Wednesday and is scheduled for a jury trial March 18 in Vigo County Superior Court 6, Judge Michael Lewis presiding, according to court and jail records available online.

Ellington is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the shooting death of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll of Terre Haute.

Ellington, 15 at the time of the shooting, was waived into adult court in 2022. Judge Lewis later denied a motion to dismiss, and Ellington's defense appealed.

In July of 2023, the Indiana Court of Appeals denied that appeal. In October 2023, the Indiana Supreme Court denied transfer of jurisdiction to juvenile court, clearing the way for the case to proceed in Vigo County Superior Court 6.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. July 23, 2021, Terre Haute police officers responded to reports of shots fired and found a maroon GMC Acadia SUV with a driver-side rear window broken out near 19th and Poplar streets.

They determined Carroll, a passenger in the vehicle, had been shot. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities allege Ellington, from the rear of a gas station, fired five shots in the direction of the parked GMC. His intended target apparently was another juvenile.