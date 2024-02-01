March trial date set for Corbin man accused of intimidating witness in Laurel case

Feb. 1—LONDON — A local man accused of drug-related charges as well as witness intimidation was given a trial date in Laurel Circuit Court last week.

Christian Hall, 23, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin, appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Jan. 22, at which time a jury trial was set for March 13. Among some drug charges, Hall is accused of intimidating and threatening a witness in the case.

Hall is charged with trafficking Fentanyl on Aug. 29 as well as Fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin on Nov. 23, 2022. He is also charged with conspiracy to trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic heroin on Nov. 23.

Additionally, Hall is charged with intimidating a witness on Nov. 23 for allegedly "knowingly and unlawfully using or threatening to use physical force" on a person "the defendant believed to be a participant in a legal process, in an attempt to influence (witness') testimony," the indictment reads.

Hall is further charged with third-degree terroristic threatening for threatening to kill or cause serious physical injury to the witness.

Hall's bond was initially set at $25,000 fully secured. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, no further violations and no drug or alcohol usage.