March trial date set for Lawrence man accused of impersonating attorney

Dec. 13—SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man accused of impersonating a lawyer wants to take his case to trial even after a prosecutor suggested a sentence that would require him to serve six months in jail.

Homayoun Maali, 66, was indicted by a statewide grand jury in March 2019 on five counts of larceny involving false pretenses. He's accused of impersonating a lawyer and stealing money from his clients.

He allegedly has four victims and owes them $34,000, a prosecutor in Salem Superior Court said previously.

Attorney General Maura Healey's office is handling the case.

Maali continues to represent himself in court, despite being accused of "unauthorized practice of law, or his promises to refer matters to actual attorneys," according to court papers.

A lobby conference, where potential resolutions to criminal cases are discussed, was scheduled Monday in superior court.

Should Maali plead guilty, a prosecutor said he would ask that Maali be sentenced to 18 months in the house of corrections with six months to be served and the balance suspended for two years. Probation would also follow the jail sentence, according to the terms.

The maximum penalties for larceny by false pretenses are two years in jail or five years in state prison, according to Massachusetts General Law.

But Maali, who went before Judge Thomas Dreschler, said he was not interested in participating in the lobby conference on Monday and wanted to take his case to trial.

A March 28 trial date is now eyed with a final pre-trial conference of March 14.

Authorities said that over a four-year period, Maali "engaged in a scheme where he made false statements about his ability to assist victims with legal issues, including bankruptcy and immigration issues," according to court papers.

When consumers followed Maali's instructions, they often wound up facing foreclosure or eviction proceedings instead of avoiding them, according to authorities.

Maali immigrated to the United States from Iran 40 years ago and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to investigators.

