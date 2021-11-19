March trial set in EC reckless homicide case

Nov. 19—EAU CLAIRE — A five-day jury trial beginning March 28 has been set for the Eau Claire man accused by authorities in connection with the stabbing death of another man on Thanksgiving Day 2020 at an Eau Claire residence.

A plea offer from prosecutors to Kelly B. Weiberg, 52, 641 Franklin St., expired this week. Weiberg did not accept the offer and is ready to proceed with a trial.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered 75 potential jurors to be called for the trial.

Weiberg has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He remains held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $20,000 cash bail.

The victim, Travis L. Smith, 37, of Laurel, Ind., died Dec. 3 at a Rochester, Minn., hospital.

According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after a caller reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, two people were in a backyard, and one person was covered in blood near an unresponsive man on the ground.

Officers used a chest seal to keep Smith from drawing air into his chest and provided critical aid. The witness told them Weiberg, who was inside the home, had stabbed Smith. The wound was just above Smith's heart.

Smith was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and underwent emergency surgery for lacerated arteries and damage to his heart and lungs.

Weiberg came outside when officers ordered him to do so, but refused to show his hands or comply with orders to surrender. Officers used a less-lethal "foam sponge round" to gain time to place Weiberg in custody.

Weiberg had gotten into a fight with Smith, which resulted in facial injuries to Weiberg. He stabbed the man in response.

The criminal complaint offered different versions of events from Weiberg, who said he was attacked by Smith inside the house, and a witness who said the fight that led to the stabbing took place outside.

Both accounts confirm there were previous incidents of "pushing and shoving" between the two earlier in the day.

Prosecutors charged Weiberg as a repeat offender, citing a 2018 conviction for strangulation and suffocation.

Smith was later transferred to the Rochester, Minn., hospital for treatment.