March trial set for suspect in Schriever woman's shooting death

A trial has been scheduled for March 2 for a Schriever man accused of shooting a woman to death and injuring several others, including a state trooper.

A Terrebonne Parish grand jury found enough evidence Dec. 14 to indict Patrick Waddle, 38, with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty Dec. 20.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial.

The charges resulted from a several shootings Sept. 25, claiming the life of 51-year-old Lisa Eschete of Schriever. Two other people suffered gunshot injuries, including a state trooper.

The shots first rang about 8 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Bull Run Road, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Waddle arrived and began firing at the house from outside then left in Toyota Tundra pickup.

Eschete and another male, who both knew Waddle, were both injured and taken to hospitals. Eschete later died from her injuries, authorities said.

State troopers were traveling north on Bull Run Road and saw Waddle approaching them in the Tundra, authorities said. The troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Waddle continued to drive south.

“As Waddle passed the troopers, he fired multiple shots before turning onto a private driveway and into a wooded area,” Trooper Ross Brennan said. “During the course of the interaction, a trooper discharged his service weapon. Waddle was uninjured and continued to flee into the wooded area.”

One trooper suffered minor injuries to his head and was treated and released from a nearby hospital, State Police said.

Members of the State Police, Terrebonne, Lafourche and Assumption sheriff’s offices, Houma, Thibodaux and Golden Meadow police departments and Port Fourchon Harbor Police launched an extensive manhunt for Waddle that lasted into the early morning, authorities said.

Waddle was eventually found about 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Bull Run Road and taken into custody without incident, police said. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail and is currently being held without bail.

Terrebonne Parish court records show Eschete once sued Waddle and his insurance company for damages in connection with her son’s death.

According to the 2009 lawsuit, Eschete’s 19-year-old son, Kerry Eschete, was traveling as a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Waddle on Sept. 20, 2008. As they were traveling on West Park Avenue, Waddle stopped at a red light when Eschete began to exit the truck.

“Waddle pulled off prior to Eschete exiting the vehicle, causing Eschete to fall to the ground, striking his head and shoulder,” the lawsuit says.

The complaint accused Waddle of driving while intoxicated, failing to maintain a proper lookout, careless operation of a vehicle and negligence.

State District Judge David Arceneaux dismissed the lawsuit Oct. 16, 2009.

No charges were filed in connection with Kerry Eschete’s death, authorities said.

Lisa Eschete’s family members said they were devastated by the incident.

“She was definitely the strongest woman anyone would ever know,” said Lisa Eschete’s daughter-in-law, Kylynn Eschete. “She was everyone’s rock. You could always count on her to tell you what she thought or to hug and cry along with you if you were having the worst of times. She deserved so much more than what she was given the night of Sept. 25.”

If convicted, Waddle faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Mustin is handling the prosecution.

