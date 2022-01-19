Marchers overnight in Juárez demand justice on anniversary of activist's murder

JUÁREZ, Mexico — Dozens of people marched through downtown Juárez after midnight Tuesday carrying torches and chanting the name of a woman whose unsolved murder has become a rallying cry against femicide in this beleaguered border city.

Artist and women's rights activist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre was 26 years old when she was found shot to death beside her bicycle in the centro histórico in January 2020.

Juárez has never escaped its reputation as a violent city, notorious for high levels of drug violence and the gruesome killings of women.

Friends and family of slain activist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre on Tuesday walk the route in downtown Juárez that Cabanillas took during the early hours of Jan. 18, 2020, before she was killed. The march was held to bring attention to her unsolved murder.

The morning after some 40 people gathered to honor Cabanillas' memory and call for justice in her murder, two women were found beaten and discarded in plastic bags on the city's east side — one dead, one still alive, according to the city's El Diario newspaper.

The Mexican government, which defines femicide as the violent killing of a woman or girl because of their gender, reported more than 30,000 violent homicides in 2021 through December, including 922 murders classified as femicides.

Friends paint a light post where a bike was hung in honor of slain activist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre on Tuesday in downtown Juárez, along the route that she traveled during the early hours of Jan. 18, 2020, before she was killed.

In Juárez, 10 women are among 64 people murdered since the year began, according to El Diario's count.

Cabanillas' murder enraged feminist activists across Mexico and led to widespread protests including in Mexico City, elevating her death to international news.

On Tuesday, friends and activists gathered in front of the Panadería Rezizte, a Downtown bakery owned by artist Jorge Perez Mendoza, who was a friend.

Friends and family of slain activist Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre march Tuesday to honor her along the route in downtown Juárez that she took during the early hours of Jan. 18, 2020, before she was killed.

Organizers projected photos of Cabanillas and her art on the rose-colored facade of a building across the street, a short film set to somber music. In the photos, she wore her short hair dyed blue and her trademark jean jacket.

Cabanillas belonged to a women's rights collective in Juárez, Hijas de su Maquilera Madre. In a social media post, the collective called for justice for their murdered friend.

The group began the march at 1 a.m., near the hour their friend was killed on Jan. 18, 2020.

They chanted, "Isa vive, la lucha sigue," Isa lives, the fight goes on.

And they staked a claim to safety for all women:

"La calle y la noche tambien son nuestras," they said. "The street and the night also belong to us."

