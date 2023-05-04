Marching band director accused of having sexual relationship with a student

RIVERSIDE - The marching band director at Riverside High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Michelle Jacoby, also a teacher's aide at the school, allegedly had multiple encounters with the male student over a two-year period, said the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Nearly all of the encounters occurred at Jacoby's home in Riverside, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It said the youth's relationship with Jacoby, 27, began when the boy was a freshman and "has since ended."

Riverside superintendent: No current safety concern

Riverside Superintendent Michael Adams said the accusation against Jacoby involved actions "from a few years ago."

Based on that, he said, "there is no current safety concern for our staff or students."

Jacoby has been suspended, Adams said.

"The age of the student and other details are being withheld in an attempt to protect his identity," the prosecutor's office said.

Youth disclosed alleged relationship with Riverside High staffer

Adams said the district will cooperate fully with authorities "and will continue to provide the appropriate support/training for our staff and students.”

“The safety of our students and staff is absolutely paramount,” he said in a statement.

An investigation began Tuesday after the prosecutor's office learned the youth had disclosed the relationship to a teacher, the statement said.

Jacoby was arrested that night and was released after a court hearing Wednesday.

She is charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges are only allegations. Jacoby has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Michelle Jacoby, Riverside High School employee, faces charges