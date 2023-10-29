Marching bands gather in Albuquerque for competition

TechCrunch

In this issue of WiR, we cover the California DMV suspending Cruise's robotaxi permit, doing expenses in VR, the Apple Watch's best new feature going live and an e-commerce startup founded by an ex-PayPal exec that aims to give customers more control over their shopping data. Elsewhere, we spotlight the victims of Okta's latest hack, Carta's CEO trying to head off bad press, the latest from the FTX trial and Rivian winning the longest off-road competition in the U.S. Cruising no more: The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary’s robotaxi operations in San Francisco.