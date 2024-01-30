Marching to Washington: Central High School band raises money for D.C. trip

The Central High School band plans to perform in Washington D.C. this spring, but they may need a little financial help getting there, according to Tuscaloosa City Schools.

The band is scheduled to go to nation's capital April 4-7, when they are scheduled to give a performance at the National Mall.

The band is asking for help from the community to assist in fundraising efforts for the upcoming D.C. trip.

"These kinds of experiences are vitally important, to get them out of this area, to experience something very different from Tuscaloosa," said Michael Maxton, Central High School band director in a news release.

"The students can see through performance how their hard work is appreciated not only here, but in other places as well," he said.

Central hopes to take 45 to 50 band members on the trip. But that would take about $50,000, Maxton said, at a rate of $1,000 per student.

The Central High School marching band performs Sept. 2, 2022, during halftime of a home football game. Members of the Central High band are seeking donations so the students can go on a performance trip to Washington, D.C.

In the fall, the band members sold items from a popcorn catalog and a calendar, which raised nearly $3,300 for the trip. Additional fundraisers are being planned to help as many people to go as possible. Only about 13 band members have been able to make monthly payments to go on the trip so far, according to the news release.

For more information about the trip or to assist in their fundraising effort, email Maxton at mmaxton@tusc.k12.al.us.

This week, state Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, announced plans to give $15,000 in legislative funding toward the band's effort, and the band is likely to get another $5,000 in legislative appropriations through state Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Cottondale.

Those contributions will help the group get almost halfway toward their fundraising goal.

"I can't express how much we appreciate the senators' support in helping make this experience happen for our students," Maxton said. "Our band members have worked so hard for so long, I know this will be a memorable experience for them," he said.

The school is hoping to receive some additional donations towards their D.C. trip, from community organizations, local leaders or Central High School alumni, so that the entire band can participate.

The Central High marching band plays in the stands during the game against Tuscaloosa County High at Central High on Aug. 25, 2023. The band hopes to raise enough money to fund a performance trip to Washington, D.C., in April.

"This is such an important experience for our students, many of whom have never visited the nation's capital before," Maxton said. "Any donations would go a long way to ensure our students get the experience," he said.

Caleb Boyd, a drum major at Central, said he has never been to D.C., but is looking forward to the trip and wants to see the White House.

"It means a lot to have opportunities like these in school because we get to travel and experience the country," Boyd said.

"Some of us get to achieve our goals and do things that we dreamed of. It also means a lot to us because we got to share ourselves with a variety of people all around the country. Plus, what's better than making memories with your friends?" he said.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Central High School band hopes to raise money for D.C. performance