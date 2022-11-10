Marco Island man arrested on more than five dozen child pornography charges

A tip led to the Thursday morning arrest of a Marco Island man on more than 60 counts of child pornography.

Authorities arrested Anthony Chiesa, 46, on 33 counts of transmission of child pornography, in addition to 33 counts related to possession of child pornography — both considered third-degree felonies.

About 6 a.m., Marco Island Police Department and the Collier County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Chiesa' residence, in the 1200 block of Bluebird Avenue.

While in custody: Naples man engaged in child sex crimes while in jail on other charges, jury decides

Deputies injured: Pursuit ends with two CCSO deputies injured, Naples man arrested on multiple charges

They had launched an investigation into the child pornography possession and distribution allegations after they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The extensive investigation resulted in the arrest of Chiesa, who was taken to the Naples Jail Center.

Jail records for Chiesa weren't available Thursday morning before publication.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cyber tip leads to arrest of Marco Island man on child pornography charges