Marco Island, Naples resorts recognized as two of the best for families in Florida

We are never surprised when Southwest Florida locations appear on "Best places to" lists. It is common, but still something to get excited about, especially for those of us who live here and visit a place many people refer to as paradise.

In November, the experts at Family Destinations Guide ranked the 13 Best Beach Resorts in Florida for Families. Two SWFL-based resorts ended up on the list −the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort on Marco Island, which was ranked No. 2 behind The Breaker's in Palm Beach, and the Edgewater Beach Hotel in Naples (No. 5).

The ratings criteria to determine the Top-13 were: Family-friendly Facilities, Safety and Security, Beach Quality, Accommodation Options, Proximity to Attractions and Dining Options.

What they said about the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

"There’s an incredible amount of things to do for kids, teens, toddlers and families as a group, including jet skiing, camping for kids up to 12, music festivals.

There’s also a huge water park at the resort to enjoy.

The rooms are all comfortable, large enough for an entire family and all stick to the beach-theme throughout – with added wi-fi and a smart TV in the room so nobody has to feel stranded during their stay.

Other amenities on offer at the JW Marriott Marco Island includes supervised walks, and if you want to take a stroll outside of the resort, there are plenty of excellent restaurants located in and around the beach.

The JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort got perfect 5-out-5 ratings scores for Family-Friendly Facilities, Safety and Security and Dining Options."

WHERE IS IT: 400 S Collier Blvd.

PHONE: (239) 394-2511

WEBSITE: For more information, including pricing information

What they said about the Edgewater Beach Hotel

Edgewater Beach Hotel’s glass-walled balconies maximize Gulf-front views.

"The Edgewater Beach Hotel is one of the leading Florida family resorts if you’re looking for a place to stay right on the beach that has the classic beach vacation feel you’re after.

There’s a great view of the beach from every room, and rooms include amenities like a kitchen per unit, air-conditioning and free wi-fi.

There’s also the option of bike rental, occasional dolphin watching if you’re there during the right time of year and there’s a wonderful on-site restaurant with (you guessed it!) a great view of the beach."

WHERE IS IT: 1901 Gulf Shore Blvd N

PHONE: (239) 403-2000

WEBSITE: For more information, including pricing information

Top-13 Family Friendly Resorts in Florida

Here are the Top-13 Family Friendly Florida Resorts according to Family Destinations Guide:

1-The Breaker's in Palm Beach

2-JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort – Marco Island

3-The Resort at Longboat Key Club – Longboat Key

4-The Ritz-Carlton at Amelia Island – Amelia Island

5- Edgewater Beach Hotel in Naples – Naples

6-Sunset Key Cottages – Key West

7-Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater – Clearwater

8-The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort – Clearwater

9-Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in Vero Beach – Vero Beach

10-Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa in Jupiter Beach – Jupiter

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Marriott on Marco Island, Edgewater Beach Hotel in Naples earn praise