Marco Island police update on mail theft days after two suspects arrested

Days after Marco Island police announced the arrest of two suspects linked to mail theft, they announced they've retrieved all stolen mail.

Police have turned all mail recovered over to the United States Postal Inspection Service for processing and return to their owners.

The Postal Inspectors will contact individual victims once processing is complete, police said.

The mail theft impacted 16 streets on Marco Island.

Police urge residents on any of the streets listed below to review bank and credit statements for suspicious activity:

Alameda Court

Arawak Avenue

Bayport Avenue

Beachcomber Road

Bermuda Road

Castaways Street

Columbus Way

Dogwood Drive

Granada Drive

Lido Court

Riverhead Avenue

Sand Hill Street

Sheffield Avenue

Tahiti Road

Twilight Way

Valley Avenue

What happened Dec. 5?

A Dec. 5 tip led to Marco Island police to the arrest of two people and a discovery linked to a string of mail thefts occurring throughout the city. A residential camera helped identify a suspect vehicle.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description, arresting two suspects, both from Homestead, identified as Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez, 24, and Lisandra Herrera de la Cruz, 20.

Inside the vehicle, the officer saw hundreds of mail articles with Marco Island addresses.

Additionally, he reported a loaded handgun, easily accessible by the occupants, as well as marijuana.

Their charges include carrying a concealed firearm without a permit; marijuana possession of less than 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; petty theft more than $100 and less than $750; possession of personal identification of another person.

Police said additional charges are pending. Both suspects were taken to Naples Jail Center.

Herrera de la Cruz bailed out Wednesday while Cepero-Vazquez did so the following day.

Both are next due in court Jan. 3.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

