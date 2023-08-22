Marco Island Police seek help after student reports 'suspicious' man offered ride

Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
·1 min read
0

Marco Island Police continue to seek answers after they say a stranger offered a student a ride.

On Thursday, police received a report of a suspicious individual attempting to pick up a student walking along San Marco Road toward Goodland Bridge between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police said the student described the suspect as a 5'6" white man in his early 20s with light brown hair and no facial hair.

The minor told authorities the man wore a brown baseball cap, a brown and white T-shirt and jeans.

Police said he drove a large white utility pickup with no rear seat and two large orange utility boxes in the bed.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the individual to contact the Marco Island Police Department at 239-389-5050.

No further information was available Tuesday morning.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Marco Island Police search for man who attempted to entice student

Recommended Stories

  • Cheapest all-wheel-drive cars of 2023

    We round up the 10 most affordable all-wheel-drive cars in America with options including sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks and even a hybrid.

  • TikTok now lets brands buy ads that appear in the app's search results

    TikTok announced today it's adding a new place for advertisers to reach its audience: within the search results page. The new ad buying type dubbed the "Search Ads Toggle" will allow advertisers to target the platform's users who are specifically seeking to learn more about new products or brands by typing queries into the app's search box. This is TikTok's first ad placement that lets brands target users engaged with searches related to the brand's business.

  • VinFast's VF9 electric seven-seater gets 330 miles on a charge

    VinFast's VF9 family-hauling crossover now has a formal range estimate. Can this help the fledgling EV builder get off the ground in the United States?

  • Father of Titans CB Caleb Farley reportedly dies in house explosion

    Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.

  • The most popular undies at Amazon are down to under $2 each: 'Comfiest I've ever had'

    More than 107,000 shoppers have given these bestsellers a flawless five-star rating. Score them for up to 40% off!

  • Watch India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live

    Chandrayaan-3, India's latest mission to the moon, is set to undertake its key final stage today as the unmanned spacecraft attempts a soft landing on the lunar surface — 40 days after its launch from the southern part of the South Asian nation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will livestream the launch that will begin at 4:50am PT on August 23 (5:20pm IST), over half an hour before the targeted landing time of 5:34am PT (6:04pm IST). On Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that the mission was on schedule and said the systems were undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing continued.

  • Stocks mixed, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today

    Stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a tech rally on Monday reversed some of the lackadaisical trading we've seen so far in August.

  • PGA Tour: Monahan offers optimism, few specifics on PIF agreement status

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is confident a deal will get done with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, but offered little in the way of concrete detail.

  • MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on administrative leave amid investigation

    Franco will still be paid and accrue service time while he's on administrative leave.

  • UFC betting: Will Erin Blanchfield's ascension continue in tough fight against Taila Santos?

    Should we bet on Blanchfield to continue her rapid trajectory toward a title shot? Or is the market now overrating her against the one of the division’s best?

  • These 5 states have the highest risk of a mass school shooting, according to a new study

    New research gives insight into how likely a state is to experience a mass school shooting.

  • Fintech startup Ramp raises $300M at a 28% lower valuation of $5.8B

    Fintech startup Ramp has raised $300 million in a funding round co-led by existing backer Thrive Capital and new investor Sands Capital at a post-money valuation of $5.8 billion. The Information reported last week that spend management company Ramp was raising “several hundred million dollars” at a $5.5 billion valuation. Ramp last raised in March 2022 – raising $200 million in equity funding at an $8.1 billion valuation.

  • Netflix says its DVD-by-mail customers get to keep their final shipment of discs

    Netflix has one final surprise for customers of its 25-year-old DVD-by-mail business (yes, it still exists!) ahead of its September 29th shutdown. Earlier this month, the company had offered its remaining customers the chance to receive up to 10 extra discs in their final shipment to have one last binge-fest before the service finally closed. Customers who opted in before August 29 would receive a selection of random extra discs from their queues.

  • The Daily Sweat: The red-hot Mariners look to make it 8 consecutive wins

    The Seattle Mariners are on fire and quickly gaining ground in a crowded American League West.

  • Microsoft will bring PC Game Pass to NVIDIA's GeForce Now on August 24th

    Microsoft's PC Game Pass will be available through NVIDIA's GeForce Now later this week.

  • More complaints prompt NHTSA probe of Ford 2022 Mach-E recall

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating whether Ford's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles sufficiently addressed issues and whether more vehicles should be included in the recall. Ford recalled 48,924 of its 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es in June 2022 after concerns that high-voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events. At the time, Ford issued a free on-board software update to fix the issue, and then a technical service bulletin to replace the high-voltage battery junction box on recalled vehicles.

  • Meta confirms AI 'off-switch' incoming to Facebook, Instagram in Europe

    Meta has confirmed that non-personalized content feeds are incoming on Facebook and Instagram in the European Union ahead of the August 25 deadline for compliance with the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Meta's move follows a similar announcement by TikTok earlier this month. The DSA requires larger platforms and search engines (so-called VLOPs and VLOSE) to provide users in the region with the ability to switch off AI-driven "personalization" -- a feature which selects and displays content based on tracking and profiling individual users.

  • The Apple Watch Ultra falls to a new low of $700

    The Apple Watch Ultra is down to its best price yet at just $700.

  • Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT is an old-school SUV with a modern heart

    Priced at $400,000, the Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT is a resto-modded first-generation Ford Bronco with V8 power and modern features.

  • Meta releases an AI model that can transcribe and translate close to 100 languages

    In its quest to develop AI that can understand a range of different dialects, Meta has created an AI model, SeamlessM4T, that can translate and transcribe close to 100 languages across text and speech. Available in open source along with SeamlessAlign, a new translation dataset, Meta claims that SeamlessM4T represents a "significant breakthrough" in the field of AI-powered speech-to-speech and speech-to-text. "Our single model provides on-demand translations that enable people who speak different languages to communicate more effectively," Meta writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.