Marco Island Police suspends officers for faking firearms qualification

The Marco Island Police Department suspended three officers last month for falsely claiming that one of them had completed firearms qualifications, an internal review found.

Sgt. Mark Haueter, Capt. John Wallace and Reserve Officer Ed d'Alesandro tried to falsely claim that Haueter completed a qualification exercise on Feb. 22.

The department discovered the fabrication two days later "as a result of the Department's internal controls," Capt. Richard Stoltenborg wrote in a news release.

"Police Chief Tracy Frazzano acknowledged that the action of these three officers falls short of meeting the values of the Marco Island Police Department," Stoltenborg wrote.

"Accountability requires that consequences ensue from their lapse of professional judgment, and fairness requires that those consequences reflect the totality of the circumstances. The Marco Island Police Department recognizes the importance of preserving trust within the department and will continue to have safeguard systems in place for checks and balances."

The officers agreed to forgo a formal investigation, admitted responsibility and received 160-hour suspensions without pay, a two-year last chance agreement and mandatory training, the department said.

The Naples Daily News has reached out to Marco Island's police union for comment.

Haueter was previously reprimanded in 2019 after an investigation into whether he had sexted while on duty. Internal investigators found that he had misused his personal cell phone on the clock, but could not conclude whether he sent sexual messages when he was working.

That investigation came after the Marco Eagle reported on multiple cases of officers having sex while on duty.

