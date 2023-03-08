Marco Island teenager arrested on multiple child pornography charges

A cyber tip alerting Collier County authorities of the transmission of child pornography led to the arrest of a Marco Island teenager on multiple charges.

About 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Marco Island Police and Collier County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 400 block of Sand Hill Street, in Marco Island.

After they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they launched an investigation into claims a Marco Island resident was in possession of and distributing child pornography.

The extensive investigation resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to the Naples Jail Center. The Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press do not name minors accused of crimes.

The minor faces 11 counts — five counts of transmitting child pornography; five counts of possession of obscene material and child pornography; and one count of promoting child pornography.

No further information was available Wednesday before publication.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Marco Island teen arrested on multiple child pornography charges