Marco Pierre White’s son successfully sued by waitress for £10

Marco Pierre White with his son Luciano - Dale Cherry

Marco Pierre White’s son has been successfully sued for £10 of overtime wages by a waitress.

Luciano Pierre White, also a chef, was taken to an employment tribunal by Alicia Lourenço after she waited months to be paid for extra work at his restaurant.

Tribunal judge Emily Bennett heard that Ms Lourenço worked an unpaid trial shift at Luciano’s restaurant in Woking last April.

She ended up doing extra hours for which she was promised a payment of £10.

However, weeks passed and she was not given any money.

Ms Lourenço claimed that when she eventually confronted her managers in person at the restaurant two months later they became aggressive, called her “crazy”, and told her she would not get paid.

She told the hearing: “It’s not about the money. It’s about the way they have treated me and the way they made me feel. It’s about the trauma.

“It’s very sad when somebody sees you as lesser than them because of your skin colour or the job that you do.”

Luciano's in Woking's town centre - Gillian Pullinger/Alamy

She then called the police, who advised her to take the matter to court.

Judge Bennett, delivering her decision on the matter, said: “I find that there has been a breach of contract which took place on June 21, which is when Ms Lourenço realised she was not going to get paid what she was owed by Luciano’s restaurant.”

Charles Hawkins, who attended the hearing via video link on behalf of Luciano’s restaurants and Mr Pierre White, said: “Anyone working at Luciano’s has no recollection of the claimant. There was no evidence or record of her having a contract with us.”

However, Mr Hawkins could not say anymore on behalf of Mr Pierre White or Luciano’s restaurants as they had not engaged with the court proceedings at all since they began in September last year.

Judge Bennett said: “This means that this court hearing can proceed without anything from the respondent.”

She ordered Luciano’s restaurant to pay Ms Lourenço £30 - three times the amount she was owed within the next seven days.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.