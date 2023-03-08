Marco Polo Marine Ltd.'s (SGX:5LY) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

Marco Polo Marine Ltd.'s (SGX:5LY) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 12x and even P/E's above 19x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Marco Polo Marine has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Marco Polo Marine would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 44%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 6.1% each year as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 2.5% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Marco Polo Marine's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Marco Polo Marine's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Marco Polo Marine maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Marco Polo Marine you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Marco Polo Marine. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

