Marco Polo Marine (SGX:5LY) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Marco Polo Marine (SGX:5LY) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Marco Polo Marine, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = S$17m ÷ (S$188m - S$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Marco Polo Marine has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.4% generated by the Shipping industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Marco Polo Marine compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Marco Polo Marine Tell Us?

The fact that Marco Polo Marine is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses four years ago, but now it's earning 11% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Marco Polo Marine is utilizing 37% more capital than it was four years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On Marco Polo Marine's ROCE

Overall, Marco Polo Marine gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 116% total return over the last three years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Marco Polo Marine (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Marco Polo Marine may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

