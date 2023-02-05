Marco Rubio learns Chinese spy balloon over US three times during Trump administration

Reuters

The political uproar over a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifting over the United States did not just derail a planned visit to Beijing by the top U.S. diplomat, it also threatens to upset attempts by both countries to steady an increasingly rocky relationship. The reaction in the United States to what appears to be an ill-timed spying mission will have lingering consequences for efforts to stabilize ties – already near historic lows. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who postponed a trip that was to begin on Friday, said he would be prepared to visit Beijing "when conditions allow," but the administration could be hard pressed to quickly revive the trip short of China offering up serious gestures of goodwill, policy analysts said.