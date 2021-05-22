  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marco Rubio slams the proposed January 6 commission as 'a partisan joke' that's 'about damaging Republicans'

John L. Dorman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marco Rubio
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

  • Sen. Marco Rubio voiced his opposition to legislation that would create a bipartisan January 6 commission.

  • Rubio said that existing investigations are already uncovering much of what happened that day.

  • GOP leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy have also come out against the proposal.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida on Friday announced his opposition to an independent commission that would investigate the January 6 Capitol riot, calling it "a partisan joke."

Legislation for a bipartisan commission, which would probe the deadly insurrection, is currently "designed" to hurt Republicans, Rubio said.

"There's no cover-up here," he said in a video posted on Twitter. "We already know what happened on January 6. It was a horrifying day. It's something that should never happen again."

He added: "We're going to learn even more about what happened that day. Why? The Justice Department, as they should, is trying to prosecute and put in jail hundreds of people responsible for what happened that day."

Rubio then said that congressional hearings have already revealed a lot about what happened on January 6, in addition to what he said was continuous media attention on the riot.

"There's plenty of attention being paid to this," he said. "Not to mention that the media doesn't stop talking about it. They're also looking at it."

As the two-term senator then explained, the language for a commission mandates that Democrats and Republicans on the evenly divided panel have to agree in order to issue a subpoena.

Read more: Assassination threats, AOC potshots, and wolf teats: 2 wild weeks inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia district as it flips a giant middle finger at DC

He contended that Democrats could use such a stipulation to put "a story out there saying" that a Democrat wants to subpoena an individual "but they can't because Republicans are blocking it."

"This is about damaging Republicans," he said. "It's about keeping the House majority in 2022 and winning elections and keeping this in the headlines."

He added: "This is a partisan joke."

The House passed the bill to establish the commission in a 252-175 vote, with thirty-five Republicans joining all 217 Democrats in supporting the bill.

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump released a statement telling GOP lawmakers to oppose the legislation, specifically calling on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

"Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission," he wrote. "Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!"

McCarthy has expressed his opposition to the legislation, and McConnell came out against the bill this week, calling it a "slanted and unbalanced proposal."

With McConnell's disapproval of the bill on record, it now faces a difficult road in the Senate, where Democrats must secure 10 GOP votes to overcome a legislative filibuster.

Republicans like Rubio and Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota are now largely rallying around the idea of a commission being used as a political football.

Thune recently told CNN that a January 6 commission could undermine Republican messaging as the party heads into the midterm elections.

"I want our midterm message to be on the kinds of things that the American people are dealing with: That's jobs and wages and the economy and national security, safe streets and strong borders - not relitigating the 2020 elections," he said. "A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward."

Rubio is up for reelection in 2022 and could potentially face Democratic Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief and former Trump impeachment manager who is set to enter the race in the coming weeks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: How Congress' Jan. 6 commission would work

    An independent commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection would be modeled after a similar panel that studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has long been hailed as a bipartisan success. Democrats and Republicans who support the idea are struggling to push a bill that would create the commission to the finish line. The House passed it easily, with 35 Republicans signing on.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why are Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell afraid of a Jan. 6 commission?

    Opposing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection makes Republicans look like they have something to hide.

  • Maricopa County Board demands Arizona Senate leaders and audit vendors hold all documents related to GOP's Cyber Ninjas audit

    The request is the first official sign that Maricopa County leaders are considering post-audit legal action.

  • Madeleine Dean on GOP opposition to an independent 1/6 commission: ‘they are tethered to the former president’

    Senate Republicans continue to oppose an independent commission investigating the January 6th insurrection on our nation’s Capitol. Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, former House impeachment manager on Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnel’s opposition: “There is an absolute lack of credibility from these two leaders.”

  • Police make arrests during North Carolina protest

    Police have arrested several people during protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, including two journalists who were covering the demonstration. (May 20)

  • Take a bow, Donald, then tell your wary followers to get the ‘TRUMP’ vaccine | Opinion

    Reports are now appearing almost daily about people rejecting COVID-19 vaccines. The failure of substantial segments of the population to get vaccinated threatens the herd immunity that the medical professionals regard as the best way to stop the spread of the virus.

  • Liz Hurley feels 'grateful' as she receives second COVID jab

    The star thanked 'courageous NHS workers'.

  • UN aid official visits badly-hit areas in Gaza

    A top U.N. aid official touring rubble-strewn areas of Gaza hit by air strikes during fighting between Israel and Hamas, has appealed to both sides to observe a ceasefire to allow aid teams to assess the damage.On Saturday (May 22) Lynn Hastings, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, toured the areas hit during the 11 days of fighting.She spoke to survivors on heavily damaged Wehda Street, where Palestinian health officials said 42 people had been killed, including 22 members of one family.The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted a tunnel system used by Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza, and that this caused buildings above it to collapse.Standing by the rubble of residential buildings, Hastings said she had seen more than just damaged infrastructure."This was a building where I just met the father and the daughter of a family of seven, all the other five members of the family have died, they were all civilians, so you can see it is not just about infrastructure damage, but it is about the loss of entire families. I have been speaking to the families here, and what they've all said is, they have no hope, they feel that they have no control of their lives, and their situation is, one woman said, helpless."U.S. President Joe Biden has said Washington will work with U.N. agencies on expediting humanitarian aid for Gaza, quote, "in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal."Hastings said suitable mechanisms, including the "Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism", were already in place and had been active since a war in 2014.

  • Victor Oladipo could be cleared for full contact in November following quad surgery

    Victor Oladipo will need a few months before he can get back on the court.

  • Kevin McCarthy Is the Pathetic ‘Leader’ Republicans Deserve

    Justin Sullivan/GettyRepublicans, conventional wisdom suggests, are destined to take back the House of Representatives next year. This is partly because Democrats hold a very slim majority, partly because the president’s party historically loses about 30 seats during midterms, and partly because redistricting will handle what historical trends don’t. A recent headline in Roll Call said it best, “Republicans should disband if they don’t win back the House in 2022.” (We should be so lucky.)Joe Biden’s big spending policies aren’t helping. They risk spurring inflation and depressing job growth numbers (not to mention the out-of-control growth of debt and deficits). Add in the border surge and internecine schisms over such things as the “woke” left’s anti-Israel stance, and Democrats don’t just appear destined to lose—they probably deserve to lose.Luckily for Democrats, Republicans are the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Why should we believe that a party “led” by the likes of Kevin McCarthy can capitalize on a seemingly golden opportunity served up just for them? I’m not sold.Republicans Lean Into New Role as Trump’s Willing Hostages Let’s take his reversal over the Jan. 6 commission as an example. After endorsing a bipartisan commission and deputizing Rep. John Katko, a popular moderate Republican, to negotiate a deal in which Katko extracted significant concessions, McCarthy cut his legs out from under him; the minority leader announced that he would not only oppose the agreement, but also that he would whip against the bill.Despite that, 35 Republicans chose to publicly buck their leadership and support the commission anyway. Along the way, McCarthy taught his members that they can’t trust him, that—if they band together—they can defeat or defy him (likely with impunity). “The Hammer,” he is not.And what was the point? Presumably, McCarthy has personal reasons—most likely the fact that details about his conversation with Trump on Jan. 6 would further implicate Trump. It’s also assumed that the fewer House Republicans who support the commission, the less likely it is that the requisite 10 Senate Republicans needed to end a filibuster would vote for passage in the upper chamber. All of these things are designed to cover up a huge mess that Trump created. Indeed, the GOP’s entire midterm strategy seems to boil down to: “Do whatever Donald Trump wants.”That’s no way to run a railroad, much less 435 midterm elections. If you think about the things that a smart and powerful party leader should want to do heading into a year like this, you’ll realize that McCarthy can’t or won’t do most of them.His first goal should be to drive the message and get everyone on the same page (going on offense by addressing problems like inflation, border crossings, and disappointing jobs reports). The desire to unify the caucus before the midterm elections was ostensibly the reason that Republicans purged Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks. Ironically, it’s also one of the primary reasons cited by Republicans to explain their opposition to the Jan. 6 commission. “I want our midterm message to be on the kinds of things that the American people are dealing with,” Sen. John Thune told CNN. “That’s jobs and wages and the economy and national security, safe streets and strong borders—not relitigating the 2020 elections.”The GOP’s Suicide Squad Isn’t Going to Stop With Liz CheneyHowever, it’s impossible to avoid these distractions because of Donald Trump’s nature as a loose cannon. He wakes up and spouts off a message, and then (having decided to enable him) these Republican “leaders” are forced to reverse engineer some rationale to support whatever Trump believes that particular day—very much including his constant insistence on “relitigating the 2020 elections.”And the 2020 elections aren’t the only things being relitigated. In the aftermath of the insurrection, McCarthy seemed to grasp the seriousness of the attack. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Trump, McCarthy continued, should “accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Joe Biden is able to successfully begin his term.” But much has changed since then. In March, Trump said that rioters posed “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing the police…” That has since become the consensus on the right. McCarthy’s refusal to support a bipartisan commission is merely the latest example of a party that doesn’t want to move past Jan. 6, but, instead, wants to revise the historical narrative.Besides focusing on the future (an effort, I would argue, McCarthy is actually undermining), there are other things a political leader hoping to take back the House might want to do. A leader should protect his incumbents. Likewise, a leader should try to influence which Republican primary candidates in the various congressional districts win nominations. Finally, a leader should husband financial resources for targeted open or challenger seats that, for strategic reasons, Republicans think they can flip.The truth is that McCarthy can’t do any of these things. That’s because he isn’t just a bad leader; he is not a leader at all. He’s a follower who Peter Principled his way into having subordinates. As he rationalized to The New York Times, “Look, I work with people I don’t get to hire.”It’s not even entirely clear that McCarthy would be elected Speaker even if Republicans take back the House next year. Trump could easily oust him. Heck, it’s even possible that Trump could become the Speaker! But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. If McCarthy “leads” the midterm campaign the way he is leading his caucus (Don’t ask me, I just work here!), all the speculation about who becomes Speaker will be a moot point.At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is a middle-aged middle manager, who can charm, network, and raise money from Republican donors. He has a handsome smile. He wants to be liked and seen as a nice guy. He is just trying to keep his head above water long enough to get that big promotion he’s in line for.“Kevin is a little like your older brother,” Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry told the Times. “He doesn’t want to be your parent.” I think that’s right. Parents keep us safe and out of trouble. They make us eat broccoli and send us to school. Older brothers sneak us into bars and buy us beer when our parents are out of town. If you’re looking for adult leadership, look elsewhere.Kevin McCarthy is not your daddy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The first of three tax-free weeks starts Friday. Here’s what Floridians will save on

    The first of three “tax holidays” for Floridians kicks off on Friday, May 28.

  • ‘Art of the Deal – for working people’: Psaki corrects Fox reporter trying to link Biden talks to Trump motto

    In the latest instalment of the White House versus Fox News, press secretary Jen Psaki agreed to call the president’s negotiations with on infrastructure the “Art of the Deal” with one correction – “for working people”. Ms Psaki announced on Friday that Joe Biden’s $2.3 trn spending plan had been reduced to $1.7 trn in the “art of seeking common ground”. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if at some point those negotiations become the “art of the deal”, referencing Donald Trump’s infamous 1987 tome of the same name.

  • What Is Hyaluronic Acid, and Why Is It in So Many Skin-Care Products?

    The hydration-attracting ingredient has become a staple in both topical and injectable treatments. Experts explain why and who should use it.

  • Biden sees ‘genuine opportunity’ for progress after Israel-Hamas ceasefire

    He also re-iterated his support for Israel to “defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks”

  • Ireland testing decryption key that could ease impact of health system cyberattack

    Ireland said on Thursday that experts were examining a decryption tool that had been posted online that might help unlock IT systems disabled by a massive ransomware attack on its health service operator. It did not comment on reports that the gang had threatened to make reams of patient data public next week. Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) shut down its networks last Friday after the attack that it blamed on an international cyber-crime gang.

  • A Chinese-American civil rights group is suing Trump for $22.9m for calling COVID-19 the 'China Virus' and 'Kung Flu'. That's $1 for each Asian American and Pacific Islander living in the US.

    The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition is suing Trump for defamation and infliction of emotional distress on Asian Americans.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • Madison Crawthorn sparks wave of abuse against Ilhan Omar with social media post

    ‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tCheney bluntly calls Greene's mask-Holocaust comparison 'evil lunacy'