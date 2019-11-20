Marco Rubio’s Unpersuasive Critics

Marco Rubio, whom many thought of not long ago as a poster-child for the Republican establishment, recently opened a speech at Catholic University by quoting from Pope Leo XIII’s landmark social encyclical Rerum novarum — a document sharply critical of both socialism and laissez-faire capitalism. Rubio immediately joked, “I want to ask the outrage police for forgiveness because I have sinned, because I have once again mixed politics with religion.” Michael Warren Davis later echoed this sentiment, warning that the speech would bring an “inevitable charge of heresy by Acton Institute types.”

It’s a strong word, heresy — but an appropriate one. The charges did come (almost immediately) and not just from the “Catholic libertarians” who comprise the Acton Institute. The most spirited attacks against the new Rubio came from party-line Republicans, while others came from left-wing Catholics skeptical of the sincerity of his conversion. The critiques from the Catholic Left, however, are far more Left than they are Catholic, and those from the right seem to think their particular Reaganite slant to be the only legitimately conservative position.

One such anti-Rubio piece published in NRO was written by David Harsanyi. It suffers from some representative errors. First, he attempts to discredit Rubio’s critique of capitalism by pointing out the chasmic gap in quality of life between late capitalism and … early capitalism. Of course capitalism lays valid claim to consistent trends of material progress. One cannot simultaneously hold, however, that a) mankind was liberated by a massive socioeconomic revolution circa 1760 and b) most of mankind lived in a semi-servile dystopia circa 1907, as Harsanyi apparently does in this piece. Capitalism, however good it may be, is an imperfect system — it was not perfect in 1760, nor in 1907, nor in 2019 — and one that is open to tinkering.

The statistics Harsanyi cites to support capitalism’s progress in quality of life show only that we are better off than we were at the end of the 19th century. It is true that more companies are now offering paid parental leave than ever before, but the very concept of “parental leave” is necessitated only by the two-job households and the separation of productive work from the home and family that have resulted from largely unbridled capitalism. He writes that American workers have more free time than they once did, without recognizing that the 19th century (his point of comparison) was a time of extraordinarily grueling work trends when compared to earlier periods, as Boston College sociologist Juliet Schor has shown. That capitalism at the present moment is doing better than capitalism at its very worst is not a very good argument against attempts to rein in capitalism’s excesses.

Coarse-grained economic statistics do not resolve the debate. Of course the economy responds to different policies in different ways. But one could certainly dispute the importance of GDP growth against falling leisure time, disintegrating families, and rotting culture — as Rubio rightly does. That we might introduce policies to support family life and other areas of concern, even if they come at the expense of certain economic indicators, should not be unthinkable to conservatives.

Harsanyi also misconstrues Rubio’s reference to “dignified work.” He writes that American work is more dignified today because a higher percentage of Americans work in white-collar jobs, and because even blue-collar jobs “can be quite high-tech.” While Harsanyi might, at a distance, be impressed that industrial farms have robots now, it seems unlikely that this is what “dignified work” means in either the Catholic tradition Rubio draws from or in the growing body of conservative writing on labor markets. In fact, the prevalence of automation and technology in production is one of the main factors undermining dignified work today. The alienation of labor from production — of work from the act of creation, and of the worker from the world he’s meant to mold — is exactly what Rubio is talking about when he observes that so many Americans struggle to find dignity and fulfillment in the current market. It is perfectly plausible that the manual farmer tilling the land in 1907, whom Harsanyi so pities, found more dignity in the work than does a modern laborer overseeing the mechanical processes of near-automated farming. Fears that the American worker will be (or has been) replaced by machines are largely unfounded, but concerns that his job and his life are changed by machines, and that he may be worse off for it, cannot be so easily dismissed.