Marcos Jr. won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM GOMEZ
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ferdinand Marcos
    Ferdinand Marcos
    Filipino politician
  • Sara Duterte
    Philippine lawyer and politician
  • Leni Robredo
    Leni Robredo
    14th Vice President of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The namesake son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared to have been elected Philippine president by a landslide in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 “People Power” pro-democracy revolt that ousted his father.

Marcos Jr. had more than 30.8 million votes in the unofficial results with more than 97% of the votes tabulated as of Tuesday afternoon. His nearest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, a champion of human rights, had 14.7 million votes in Monday’s election, and boxing great Manny Pacquiao appeared to have the third highest total with 3.5 million.

His running mate, Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing leader and mayor of southern Davao city, had a formidable lead in the separate vice presidential race.

The alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders combined the voting power of their families’ political strongholds in the north and south but compounded worries of human rights activists.

Dozens of anti-Marcos protesters rallied at the Commission on Elections, blaming the agency for the breakdown of vote-counting machines and other issues that prevented people from casting their votes. Elections officials said the impact of the malfunctioning machines was minimal.

A group of activists, who suffered under the dictatorship said it was enraged by Marcos’s apparent victory and would oppose it.

“A possible win based on a campaign built on blatant lies, historical distortions and mass deception is tantamount to cheating your way to victory,” said the group Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law, or CARMMA. “This is not acceptable.”

Etta Rosales, a former Commission on Human Rights chairwoman, who was twice arrested and tortured under martial law in the 1970s, said Marcos Jr.’s apparent victory drove her to tears but would not stop her from continuing efforts to hold the Marcoses to account.

“I’m just one among the many who were tortured; others were killed, I was raped. We suffered under the Marcos regime in the fight for justice and freedom and this happens,” Rosales said.

Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte avoided volatile issues during their campaign and steadfastly stuck instead to a battle cry of national unity, even though their fathers’ presidencies opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country’s history.

Marcos Jr. has not claimed victory but thanked his supporters in a late-night “address to the nation” video, where he urged them to stay vigilant until the vote count is completed.

“If we’ll be fortunate, I’ll expect that your help will not wane, your trust will not wane because we have a lot of things to do in the times ahead,” he said.

Robredo has not conceded defeat but acknowledged the massive Marcos Jr. lead in the unofficial count. She told her supporters the fight for reforms and democracy won’t end with the elections.

“The voice of the people is getting clearer and clearer,” she said. “In the name of the Philippines, which I know you also love so dearly, we should hear this voice because in the end, we only have this one nation to share.”

She asked her supporters to continue to stand up: “Press for the truth. It took long for the structure of lies to be erected. We have the time and opportunity now to fight and dismantle this.”

The election winner will take office on June 30 for a single, six-year term as leader of a Southeast Asian nation hit hard by two years of COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns and long-troubled by crushing poverty, gaping inequalities, Muslim and communist insurgencies and deep political divisions.

The next president will also likely face demands to prosecute outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of killings during his anti-drug crackdown — deaths already under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Amnesty International said it was deeply concerned by Marcos Jr.' and Sara Duterte's avoidance of discussing human rights violations, past and present, in the Philippines. “If confirmed, the Marcos Jr administration will face a wide array of urgent human rights challenges," the rights group said in a statement Tuesday.

Human Rights Watch also called for Marcos Jr., if he takes office, to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines.

“He should declare an end to the ‘war on drugs’ that has resulted in the extrajudicial killing of thousands of Filipinos, and order the impartial investigation and appropriate prosecution of officials responsible for these unlawful killings,” said Phil Robertson, the group’s deputy director for Asia.

Marcos Jr., a 64-year-old former provincial governor, congressman and senator, has defended the legacy of his father and steadfastly refused to acknowledge and apologize for the massive human rights violations and plunder under his father’s strongman rule.

After his ouster by the largely peaceful 1986 uprising, the elder Marcos died in 1989 while in exile in Hawaii without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he, his family and cronies amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power. A Hawaii court later found him liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion from his estate to compensate more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

His widow, Imelda Marcos, and their children were allowed to return to the Philippines in 1991 and worked on a stunning political comeback, helped by a well-funded social media campaign to refurbish the family name.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marcos rule to return to Philippines after election landslide

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the Philippines dictator deposed in a 1986 popular uprising, won a presidential election by a huge margin on Monday, according to unofficial results, marking a stunning comeback for the country's most famous political dynasty. Following is reaction to his victory.

  • Dictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, according to unofficial results, bringing his family back to power in Manila 36 years after his dictator father fled the country.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestD

  • John Oliver Unloads on the ‘Horror Show’ SCOTUS Opinion Set to Overturn ‘Roe’

    'Last Week Tonight' host reminds viewers "freedoms are never guaranteed" while also examining the Philippines' presidential election, where onetime dictator Ferdinand Marcos' son is poised to win

  • South Africa kidnapping: 'I survived but part of me died that day'

    South Africa has one of the highest rates of kidnapping in the world, as Lesego Tau's ordeal shows.

  • Philippine election narrows to Marcos Jr., rights defender

    More than three decades after a largely peaceful “People Power” revolt overthrew Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his son and namesake is the top choice in most voter-preference surveys. A triumph by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would be a stunning reversal of the 1986 pro-democracy uprising that booted his father from office into global infamy. Many Filipinos aware of the human rights atrocities and plunder that unfolded under the elder Marcos dictatorship would likely push back against any perceived threat to democracy or attempt by Marcos Jr. to recover assets seized from his family as ill-gotten wealth.

  • Sinn Fein says Northern Ireland will ‘not be held to ransom’ over the Protocol

    Northern Ireland will not be held “to ransom” by the DUP and UK Government while Boris Johnson “plays chicken” with Brussels over Brexit, Sinn Fein warned on Monday.

  • ‘Bongbong’ Marcos set to return dictator’s family to power in Philippines

    The son of Ferdinand Marcos, the late Filipino dictator ousted in a popular uprising, was on track on Monday night for a landslide victory in the Southeast Asian nation’s presidential election.

  • Video: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Poised to Win Philippine Presidency

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the Philippines’s late former dictator, appeared on track to become the country’s next president. Analysts say U.S.-Philippines relations could improve under his leadership. Photo: Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

  • The Filipino Trump: Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr Heading for Presidential Landslide

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersTACLOBAN, Philippines— The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos is coasting to a stunning election victory Monday to a six-year term as president, guaranteeing the triumphant return of the Marcos family to the palace from which they fled in disgrace in 1986.Oblivious to the widespread corruption and nepotism that marked Marcos’s 20 years in power, voters gave Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a margin of two

  • Why the Marcos family is so infamous in the Philippines

    Due to regain power in the Philippines, their story is one of murder, exile and designer shoes.

  • Hundreds protest Marcos' election win in Manila

    STORY: Demonstrators, mostly students, chanted slogans and waved Philippine national flags in the protest against Marcos, citing election irregularities.The elections commission, which said the poll was relatively peaceful, is due on Tuesday to rule on petitions seeking to overturn its dismissal of complaints trying to bar Marcos from the presidential race.Marcos, better known as "Bongbong," trounced bitter rival Leni Robredo to become the first candidate in recent history to win a Philippines presidential election majority, marking a stunning comeback by the son and namesake of an ousted dictator that has been decades in the making. The 64-year-old's runaway victory in Monday's (May 9) election now looks certain with 96% of the eligible ballots counted in an unofficial tally, showing he has more than 30 million votes, double that of Robredo.

  • Dictator's son far ahead in Philippine presidential vote

    The son and namesake of ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took a commanding lead in an unofficial vote count in Monday’s presidential election in the deeply divided Asian democracy. With 80% of the votes tabulated, Marcos Jr. had 25.9 million, far ahead of his closest challenger, current Vice President Leni Robredo, a champion of human rights, who had 12.3 million. The next president is also likely to hear demands to prosecute outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of killings during his anti-drug crackdown — deaths already under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

  • War strategy. Why does Russia keep resisting?

    Ukraine is stronger than Russia expected. For the latter, this is unexpected, for the former – it's logical.

  • Ukraine official: 44 dead found from March building collapse

    A Ukrainian official says authorities have found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia in March. Izyum is in the Kharkiv region. Izyum is an eastern Ukrainian city that Russia has been holding as a key front-line node.

  • Protests break out as Philippines election returns a Marcos to presidency

    The Philippines woke to a new but familiar political landscape on Tuesday, after an election triumph by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paved the way for a once unimaginable return to the country's highest office for its most notorious political dynasty. Marcos, better known as "Bongbong", trounced bitter rival Leni Robredo to become the first candidate in recent history to win an outright majority in a Philippines presidential election, marking a stunning comeback by the son and namesake of an ousted dictator that has been decades in the making. Marcos fled into exile in Hawaii with his family during a 1986 "people power" uprising that ended his father's autocratic 20-year rule, and has served in congress and the senate since his return to the Philippines in 1991.

  • Philippine presidential candidate Marcos Jr. votes

    STORY: About 65 million Filipinos are eligible to cast ballots on Monday to decide on the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte after six years in power, plus thousands of other posts, from lawmakers and governors to city mayors and councillors.The election pits Vice President Leni Robredo against former senator and congressman Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of a dictator whose two decade rule ended in a public revolt and his family's humiliating retreat into exile.Opinion polls put Marcos, popularly known as "Bongbong," leading his rival by over 30 percentage points, having topped every poll this year. That means Robredo will need a late surge or low turnout if she is to win the presidency.Voters started lining up long before polls opened at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT Sunday), with polling stations due to operate for longer than usual because of COVID-19 precautions.Polls close at 7 p.m. and an unofficial vote count could give an indication of the winner within hours.

  • History circles back: Marcos Jr. wins Philippine presidency

    His infamous father was ousted from office in a 1986 revolt.

  • SEE IT: Jay's Sandbar Food Boat Sinks In Fort Lauderdale

    A worker says a wake from a passing boat sheared off their starboard outrigger, which keeps the boat leveled.

  • Voice of the people: Florida now sees DeSantis' true character

    When Republican legislators direct their wrath at Disney over a difference of opinion, then we must take Florida being a business-friendly state with a grain of salt.

  • OAN Finally Admits ‘No Widespread Voter Fraud’ After Settling Defamation Suit

    OANThe right-wing cable network One America News Network on Monday ran a pre-recorded 30-second segment acknowledging that there was “no widespread voter fraud” by Georgia election workers in the 2020 presidential election. The segment appears to be part of a recent settlement relating to a defamation lawsuit brought against the network by two such workers.The segment notes that an investigation by state officials into unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud made by ex-President Donald