Blinken: China should not hold global concerns 'hostage'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM GOMEZ
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Bongbong Marcos
    Filipino politician and the 17th President of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that China should not hold talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis “hostage,” after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week.

Blinken spoke in an online news conference with his Philippine counterpart in Manila after meeting newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials, as relations between Washington and Beijing plummeted to their worst level in years.

Pelosi’s trip to the self-governed island outraged China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. China on Thursday launched military exercises off Taiwan’s coasts and on Friday cut off contacts with the U.S. on vital issues, including military matters and crucial climate cooperation, as punishments against Pelosi’s visit.

“We should not hold hostage cooperation on matters of global concern because of differences between our two countries,” Blinken said. “Others are rightly expecting us to continue to work on issues that matter to the lives and livelihood of their people as well as our own.”

He cited cooperation on climate change as a key area where China shut down contact that “doesn't punish the United States — it punishes the world.”

“The world’s largest carbon emitter is now refusing to engage on combatting the climate crisis,” Blinken said, adding that China's firing of ballistic missiles that landed in waters surrounding Taiwan was a dangerous and destabilizing action.

“What happens to the Taiwan Strait affects the entire region. In many ways it affects the entire world because the Strait, like the South China Sea, is a critical waterway,” he said, noting that nearly half the global container fleet and nearly 90% of the world’s largest ships transit through the waterway.

Despite China's actions, Blinken said he told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday in Cambodia, where they attended an annual ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, that the U.S. did not want to escalate the situation.

“We seek to deescalate those tensions and we think dialogues are a very important element of that,” he said, adding the U.S. would “keep our channels of communication with China open with the intent of avoiding escalation to the misunderstanding or miscommunication.”

Blinken is the highest ranking American official to visit the Philippines since Marcos Jr. took office on June 30 following a landslide election victory. In his brief meeting with Blinken, Marcos Jr. mentioned he was surprised by the turn of events related to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week.

“I do not think, to be perfectly candid, I did not think it raised the intensity, it just demonstrated it — how the intensity of that conflict has been,” Marcos Jr. said based on a transcript released by the presidential palace.

“This just demonstrates how volatile the international diplomatic scene is not only in the region,” he added.

Marcos Jr. praised the vital relationship between Manila and Washington, which are treaty allies, and U.S. assistance to the Philippines over the years.

Blinken reiterated to Marcos Jr. Washington’s commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines and “to working with you on shared challenges.”

“Our relationship is quite extraordinary because it is really founded in friendship, it’s forged as well in partnership and it's strengthened by the fact that it’s an alliance," Blinken said.

Blinken arrived Friday night in Manila after attending the ASEAN ministerial meetings in Cambodia, where he was joined by his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

During those meetings, ASEAN foreign ministers called for “maximum restraint” as China mounted war drills around Taiwan and retaliatory moves against the U.S. fearing the situation “could destabilize the region and eventually could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers.”

In Manila, Blinken was also scheduled to visit a vaccination clinic and meet groups helping fight coronavirus outbreaks and then go to a clean energy fair and meet U.S. Embassy staff before flying out Saturday night.

Shortly before Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, as speculation rose that her aircraft might stop over briefly at the former U.S. Clark Air Force base north of Manila for refueling, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said in a TV interview he hoped “the Philippine side will strictly abide by the one-China principle and handle all Taiwan-related issues with prudence to ensure sound and steady development of China-Philippines relations.”

Huang’s remarks drew a sharp rebuke from opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who said “the ambassador shouldn’t pontificate on such policies, especially considering that his country stubbornly and steadfastly refuses to recognize a decision rendered by an international arbitral court and ignores and flouts international law in the West Philippine Sea when it suits her interest.”

Hontiveros was referring to a 2016 arbitration ruling on a Philippine complaint that invalidated China’s vast territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea. She used the Philippine name for the disputed waters.

China has dismissed that ruling, which was welcomed by the U.S. and Western allies, as a sham and continues to defy it.

___

Associated Press journalist Andrew Harnik in Manila, Philippines contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of thousands gather for mass prayer in Baghdad

    Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis heeded the call of an influential Shiite cleric to gather in a show of strength for a mass prayer in the heart of Baghdad's government zone on Friday. The powerful cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, had called on his followers from across Iraq to come to pray inside Baghdad's Green Zone — a heavily fortified area in the heart of the city that houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

  • Russia shells Ukrainian cities, including one near country's largest nuclear plant

    Powerful explosions rattled a southern Ukrainian city, and a city close to the biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of Russian shelling.

  • See why Amazon shoppers are lapping up this $12 collapsible water bottle

    'Highly recommend if going on a road trip or hiking or even traveling to a theme park,' wrote a fan.

  • Powerful congressional chairmanship role at stake in GOP primary race between Buchanan, Hyde

    Florida U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has his eyes on the House Ways and Means committee helm. He must first fend off Martin Hyde in the primary election.

  • Beijing cannot 'manufacture' a Taiwan crisis: U.S.

    STORY: Blinken is in Cambodia for a security-focused meeting of more than 27 countries expected to discuss the food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the crisis in Myanmar.His comments come a day after a trip to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that has outraged Beijing.On Thursday, China fired multiple missiles as it conducted the largest-ever military drills around Taiwan, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but would never allow its core interests to be hurt.

  • Kremlin says Griner swap must be discussed without publicity

    The Kremlin said Friday that it's open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving American basketball star Brittney Griner but strongly warned Washington against publicizing the issue.

  • North Korea 'paves the way' for more nuclear tests, U.N. report says

    North Korea made preparations for a nuclear test during the first six months of this year, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Thursday. "Work at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site paves the way for additional nuclear tests for the development of nuclear weapons," independent sanctions monitors reported to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee. "The DPRK continued to develop its capability for the production of fissile material at the Yongbyon site," the monitors wrote, referring to North Korea's formal name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

  • Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help

    The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to provide Guard personnel and the use of the D.C. Armory to assist with the reception of migrants into the city, according to U.S. defense officials. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that the district may send an amended, “more specific” request, adding that she believes this is the first time a D.C. request for National Guard has been denied.

  • Lebanon releases ship with stolen Ukrainian grain from custody, Kyiv warns Beirut of consequences

    A court in Tripoli, Lebanon has released from custody the Syrian cargo ship Laodicea with Ukrainian grain stolen by Russian invasion force, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Aug 4.

  • Lingerie Enters Its Age of Innocence

    A new crop of small woman-led labels like Rosette, Poppy, and Ratboi are reimagining underwear for 2022.

  • Tonga, not China, must decide its future, says U.S. diplomat

    Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tension. At a televised event with university students in the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday, Sherman noted the countries had fought alongside each other since World War Two, some three decades before establishing formal relations. She said while the countries shared values of religious freedom and concern for human rights, the U.S. also considered Tonga strategically important.

  • RNC Considering Resolution Calling Taiwan 'Free And Sovereign' Nation

    Emails reviewed by HuffPost reveal RNC members are crafting language to address the island nation, which China still views as its territory.

  • Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say

    China called off planned formal talks involving theatre-level commands, defence policy co-ordination and military maritime consultations on Friday as part of its retaliation against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. In an editorial on Saturday, the Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper described the response, along with sanctions against Pelosi and her family, as "effective measures that fully demonstrates that China is fully determined and capable of safeguarding national unity and safeguarding ... sovereignty and territorial integrity".

  • Almost Half of Mortgaged Homes in US Now Considered Equity-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Home ownership has reached a milestone in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeNearly half of mortgaged properties were considered equity-rich in the second quarter -- meaning owners had at least 50% in home equity. This marked the ninth straight quarterly rise, fueled by soaring house valuations i

  • Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing at 45 years old? The MVP had a quick answer

    Tom Brady turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Will Aaron Rodgers still be playing football at 45? He didn't need long to answer that question.

  • Alibaba sheds nearly 10,000 employees in June quarter as the e-commerce giant cuts costs amid sluggish sales, slowing economy

    Alibaba Group Holding let go of nearly 10,000 employees in the three months ended June 30, when the e-commerce giant struggled with stagnating sales amid weak consumer spending and economic headwinds in China. A total of 9,241 employees left Hangzhou-based Alibaba during that quarter to trim the company's overall personnel to 245,700, down from 254,941 at the end of March and 254,702 as of June 30 last year. That put the total decrease in employee numbers for Alibaba, owner of the South China Mo

  • Taiwan Says China Simulating Attack on Main Island in Drills

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan said China’s military drills on Saturday appeared to be simulating an attack on its main island, as Chinese warplanes and warships crossed the strait’s median line in a continued show of force.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to Bi

  • AMC Entertainment Jumps 19% After ‘Apes’ Tout New Share Class

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest theater chain, rose to a four-month high after its army of small investors embraced a new class of preferred equity the company is distributing.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteT

  • Zelenskyy advisor says Ukraine will hold peace talks when it has military might to repel Russia

    A top advisor to President Zelenskyy said Kyiv will engage in peace talks with Moscow once Ukraine has the military capabilities to repel Russian forces from its lands.

  • Unusually large U.S. jobs number stokes case for 'unusually large' rate hike

    The U.S. Federal Reserve faces renewed pressure to deliver another 75 basis point interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting in September as fresh data showed job gains unexpectedly accelerating and overall employment at a record high despite soaring inflation and rising borrowing costs. The economy added 528,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday, a far larger-than-expected number than expected. Data for June was revised higher to show 398,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 372,000, while the unemployment rate fell to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.