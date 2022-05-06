Marcos redux? Dictator's son may win Philippine presidency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID RISING and JIM GOMEZ
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ferdinand Marcos
    Ferdinand Marcos
    Filipino politician
  • Imelda Marcos
    Imelda Marcos
    Former First Lady of the Philippines
  • Rodrigo Duterte
    Rodrigo Duterte
    Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines
  • Sara Duterte
    Philippine lawyer and politician

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte smile and chat of their love of burgers and mango shakes on the election trail in a carefree YouTube video before breaking into a short rap penned for their campaign for president and vice president of the Philippines by a popular singer.

Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator who bilked the country out of billions and ruled for years with an iron fist, and Duterte, daughter of outgoing populist President Rodrigo Duterte, whose brutal anti-drug campaign has brought an investigation of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court, like to keep things light.

Their carefully choreographed campaign whitewashes the past and is short on specifics about their vision for the future, but it appears to be resonating with the average Filipino, with the latest polls showing both with seemingly insurmountable leads in their races, which are held separately, in Monday’s elections.

The campaign has made deft use of social media, primarily TikTok and YouTube, to push the simple slogan of “unity” — “Uniteam" as they put it — and frame them as beyond politics and disagreements, said Adele Webb, a lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology and author of ”Chasing Freedom: The Philippines’ Long Journey to Democratic Ambivalence.”

“His message really is very well crafted with this avoidance strategy,” Webb said. “Let’s stop talking about the past, let’s stop fighting about what those martial law years really looked like, and let’s look forward, let’s move forward.”

Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was ousted in 1986 as millions of people took to the streets in the largely peaceful “People Power” uprising to force a return to democracy.

Some of the assets obtained by Marcos, wife Imelda and their cronies were later seized and sold, with the money remitted to the Philippine government. The Presidential Commission on Good Government, created to recover ill-gotten gains, says it has so far collected more than $3.3 billion.

But rather than apologize for his father's excesses, Marcos Jr., who goes by his childhood nickname “Bongbong” or “BBM” in campaign posters, embraces his image. The 64-year-old portrays his father’s decades in office as a time of prosperity and national pride, glossing over the corruption and years of martial law with a harsh crackdown on dissent that scarred generations of Filipinos.

“He's just projecting a youthful version of his father, because he's really banking on the Filipinos' ... nostalgic craving of Marcos rule,” said Andrea Chloe Wong, a political scientist. “They want to visit the golden age of the Philippines — and that's what Marcos is propagating.”

With the median age in the Philippines of about 25, Marcos has taken advantage of the fact that many voters have no personal memory of his father's rule. He's avoided confrontation by refusing head-to-head debates, hand-selecting the journalists for the sole press conference he has held since his campaign started, and has limited the number of interviews he has given.

In one of those — with CNN Philippines a week ago — Marcos defended his family's opulent lifestyle, saying his parents always reminded him that “any comfort or privilege that we enjoy comes from the people, and that's why we have to serve.” He brushed aside criticism of martial law, saying “there were people who wanted to bring down the government and the government had to defend itself.”

“This is actually true, that was what really happened,” he said emphatically.

The rehabilitation of the Marcos name started decades ago, with the family returning to the Philippines — and politics — only a few years after Marcos died in 1989 in exile in Hawaii.

Imelda Marcos — whose expansive collection of jewelry and 1,220 pairs of shoes shocked the world after they were discovered in the presidential palace that was stormed in the uprising — ran for president herself in 1992 and 1998, losing both times.

The 92-year-old, who still lives in Manila, had faced some 900 civil and criminal cases after her return — from embezzlement and corruption to tax evasion. Most were dismissed for lack of evidence, and the few convictions were overturned on appeal. A 2018 graft conviction remains on appeal.

Marcos Jr. has held several political offices, including being elected to the House of Representatives in 1991 and the Senate in 2010, despite ongoing legal issues.

He has been dogged by a past conviction for failure to file his income tax papers and a government demand for a huge estate tax payment, which opponents unsuccessfully tried to use to disqualify his bid for the presidency. The petitions against his candidacy remain on appeal and could reach the Supreme Court.

Outside the Philippines, a U.S. District Court in Hawaii in 2011 found him and his mother in contempt of an order to furnish information on assets in connection with a 1995 human rights class action suit against Marcos Sr., fining them $353.6 million. That has never been paid, which could complicate any future possible visits to the United States if he is elected.

Rodrigo Duterte, in the first year of his presidency in 2016, helped the family gloss over its past, allowing the burial of Marcos in the country's heroes' cemetery, which had been blocked by previous administrations. The funeral with full military honors was condemned by human rights and left-wing groups.

By pairing up with 43-year-old Sara Duterte, Marcos has been able to combine his family's support in their northern home province and hers in the south to both of their advantage.

At the same time, there have been allegations — which Marcos denies — that he has enlisted an army of online trolls and commentators to smear his opponents and revise his family's history.

The approach has worked so far, with Marcos and Duterte, who is the mayor of Davao city, each with about 55% support in the most recent polls.

Marcos' biggest challenger, Leni Robredo — the current vice president who defeated Marcos in his bid for that office in 2016 — has mobilized a groundswell of support against him and has drawn huge crowds with a message of reform and corruption-free governance, but she is still polling at less than half his number.

The vast majority of the country's 67 million registered voters are working class, and despite both being part of longtime political families, both Marcos and Duterte have been polling as well — or better — among them as with the upper classes.

Many have bought into Marcos' version of history, and also feel that the reform-oriented governments that came after Marcos Sr. failed to deliver, Wong said.

About a quarter of the population lives in poverty, government agencies and courts are seen as too weak to prosecute corruption and the gap between rich and poor remains wide. For many, good education is unaffordable and decent jobs found abroad.

Many of the ills besetting the Philippines can be traced to Marcos, who took huge loans that he could not repay to keep the country afloat while his regime imprisoned and tortured opponents and spurred rebellions — but that is carefully avoided in his son's election narrative.

“People are fascinated, not of him per se but of the memory of his father's rule,” Wong said. “A lot of the young people didn't experience it but because of the propaganda being repeated over and over again, they think the Philippines was better off before.”

At a recent rally in a Manila suburb, Shirley Quirit, a 38-year-old mother of five, was one of several thousands who turned out to see Marcos Jr. in a rally heavy on glitz with giant television screens, celebrities and a rock band.

She brushed off concerns about his past as being from people “just trying to destroy them” and said there was nothing that could change her mind to vote for him.

“If the allegations they are hurling against BBM are true, they should have raised them a long time ago, not now when he's running," she said despite longstanding cases involving Marcos. “The Marcoses have accomplishments from before that still benefit people, like hospitals, schools, foot bridges ... and he may do so much more.”

Even though challenger Robredo's ”pink revolution" movement, named for the color worn by her volunteers, is trailing in the polls, it does show that if Marcos wins and slides into his father's old ways, a significant portion of the population could push back, Webb said.

“There's a lot of energy in the country, there's a lot of spirit, there's a lot of hope and a sense of people power resurrected, where people aren't willing to give up on the democratic project yet," she said.

___

Rising reported from Bangkok. Associated Press journalists Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Junk in the trunk? Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car organizer to the rescue — today only it's down to $19

    Bye-bye, mess! More than 41,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: A document shows that Pfizer currently recommends against receiving its COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. “I’m sure it’ll be all over the mainstream news that Pfizer has now declared their COVID vaccines unsafe for pregnancy and breastfeeding after the government coerced and mandated thousands of pregnant women into having one,” one widely shared tweet stated.

  • Philippines election: When is it and who is running for president?

    The frontrunner is Bongbong Marcos, son of the country's former dictator, Ferdinand Marcos.

  • Marcos Set to Take Power Over Past and Future in the Philippines

    Bongbong Marcos has operated almost exclusively through social media during his campaign, calling for 'unity' and glossing over his father's dictatorship.

  • Filipino American group exposes pro-Marcos trolls after he urged critics to ‘find me one’

    Filipino American group US Filipinos for Good Governance (USFGG) launched a website dedicated to exposing pro-Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. trolls on Facebook after the presidential candidate urged critics to “find me one” last week. Aiming to fight disinformation in the Philippines, USFGG identified 102 troll accounts using artificial intelligence and public data. The trolls purportedly coordinate with each other to spread disinformation about presidential candidate and current Vice President Leni Robredo.

  • Hillsborough man charged with attempted murder in unprovoked dog walker attack

    Safi N. Hill, 23, of Hillsborough has been charged with attempted murder, hindering apprehension and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

  • Qatar’s Repressive Regime Will Help Fund Musk’s Twitter Deal

    Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyElon Musk announced more than $7 billion in new financing for his Twitter bid on Thursday, including a $375 million commitment from a subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, a country that has allegedly not always upheld Musk’s much-espoused value of “free speech.”Existing shareholder Prince Alwaleed of Saudi Arabia will also retain a stake in the company worth nearly $2 billion, with additional funding coming from 17 other equity investors such as Sequoia Capi

  • Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    STORY: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring? Several factors have pushed the cost up by around 90% since March It's hotter by as much as 15 degrees F than normal in many parts of the U.S. Cooling demand is up from Texas to Northern CaliforniaMost U.S. power generators rely on gas to produce electricityThe gas market is surging alongside oil and coal markets Russian sanctions mean countries are scrambling for alternative energy supplies Demand for liquefied natural gas from the U.S. is rising globally Expectation of a continued call for exports is boosting prices at home Gas storage is lower than normal due to demand and supply concernsU.S. levels are about 16% below the five-year average, at 1.567tln cubic feet

  • Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

    A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.

  • Johns Hopkins launches major effort to make aging a whole lot less achy

    BALTIMORE -- Just about everyone knows someone — or is that someone — who has aches or pains, some forgetfulness or other age-related issue or disease. Let’s face it, the human body deteriorates as it ages: Bones grow brittle, muscles don’t recover as fast, brains even begin to shrink. The Johns Hopkins University has assembled a group of experts based at its Bayview Medical Center in ...

  • CDC lowers threshold for cruise ships to qualify as 'highly vaccinated' against COVID-19

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it is lowering its threshold for cruise ships to qualify as "highly vaccinated."

  • Israel tightens grip on West Bank with planned restrictions

    If, during your travels in the Holy Land, you decide to take the next step with your Palestinian sweetheart, you should notify the Israeli military within 30 days. The wide-ranging policy imposes new restrictions on foreigners who marry Palestinians or who come to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach, further extending Israel's nearly 55-year military rule into nearly every corner of Palestinian life. The rules do not apply to people visiting Israel or the more than 130 Jewish settlements scattered across the West Bank.

  • Alabama officer, escaped inmate had 2-year relationship that included visits, calls: sheriff

    Assistant Director for Corrections Vicky White, 56, and inmate, Casey White, 38, vanished Friday after they left together from an Alabama jail.

  • Kentucky Power customers will see reduced utility bills under new owners

    Customers will begin seeing a bill credit in July that will continue for 18 months.

  • Army Creating Second Paratrooper Division as Service Forges New Identity for Arctic Troops

    Soldiers stationed in Alaska will soon ditch the 25th Infantry Division's "Tropic Lightning" patch and be redesignated the 11th Airborne Division.

  • Senator Warnock votes in primary election

    U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia early voted Friday at the Metropolitan Library in Atlanta. Georgia's primary is May 24 (May 6)

  • Rebecca Romijn admits dating husband Jerry O'Connell during 'heartbreaking' divorce from John Stamos

    Jerry O'Connell said on "The Talk" that he saw "flashes of depression" in Rebecca Romijn during the beginning of their relationship amid her divorce.

  • 'How did we catch it?': spread of COVID baffles locked-down Shanghai residents

    Veronica thought she did everything right by sticking to all of the COVID-19 lockdown rules in the Chinese city of Shanghai. After the entire city was shut down on April 1, her family of four scrupulously followed government orders to stay at home, stepping out the front door only for mandatory PCR testing. When curbs were relaxed slightly in mid-April, letting residents walk about within their compounds, Veronica and her neighbours all wore masks.

  • France's Macron, India's Modi meet in Paris

    STORY: The two leaders were set to go over Indian dependence on Russian gas, oil and armament, and to discuss alternative options for the South Asian country.Modi had already called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow while in Copenhagen on Tuesday.India has so far refrained from explicitly condemning Russia's invasion while calling for an immediate end to violence. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".The Indian PM's visit to the French capital concludes his three-day European tour which led him to meet with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, in addition to Macron.

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.