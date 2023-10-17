Marcos Suspends Philippine Wealth Fund Pending Further Study

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has suspended the implementation of the law creating the country’s first sovereign wealth fund pending further study, according to the head of one of the state banks mandated to provide initial capital.

Development Bank of the Philippines CEO Michael de Jesus said a memorandum from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin directed the National Treasurer to suspend implementation of the rules of the law for further study. “No other reason cited,” he said in a mobile-phone message on Wednesday.

The memorandum was addressed to the heads of the Bureau of the Treasury, DBP and another government lender, Land Bank of the Philippines, he said, confirming an earlier report from the Inquirer newspaper which said the memorandum was dated Oct. 12.

De Jesus last week said the DBP has requested regulatory relief from the central bank after giving 25 billion pesos ($441 million) to help finance the sovereign wealth fund. Land Bank of the Philippines was also required to provide initial capital to the Maharlika Investment Fund under the law passed in July.

