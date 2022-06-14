‘Can make his peace with God later:’ Prosecutors oppose release for Marcus Fiesel’s killer

David Carroll and his wife, Liz Carroll, were both convicted in the 2006 murder of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel. They were supposed to be caring for the autistic child as his foster parents, but instead restrained him and left him alone in a closet to die, prosecutors said.

Next month, David Carroll will be eligible for parole. He pleaded guilty to murder and gross abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison in 2007.

On Tuesday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve held a press conference asking the public send letters voicing opposition to Carroll’s release.

“This guy should never get out,” Deters said. “He can make peace with God later.”

Marcus's death shook the region. It prompted policy change at the state level including increased scrutiny and background checks for prospective foster parents.

Prosecutors said Marcus was left in a closet, wrapped in a blanket and tied up with tape for about 30 hours. Deters said the Carrolls could here him screaming for help as they left the house to attend a family reunion.

Deters showed video Tuesday of Liz Carroll pleading with the public to help find her foster son, who she had falsely reported missing. People searched for him for 13 days before Amy Baker, the Carrolls “live-in girlfriend” confessed, the prosecutors said.

The case was also unique because it spanned much of southwest Ohio. Liz Carroll initially reported that Marcus went missing in Anderson Township in Hamilton County. It was the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office that started an investigation into the case.

Marcus's foster care case was handled by Butler County Children's Services. The case was ultimately tried in Clermont County where the Carrolls lived. David Carroll burned the child's body in an abandoned chimney in Brown County before he and another woman dumped the remains in the Ohio River.

Liz Carroll took her case to trial. A jury convicted her of multiple felonies. She was sentenced to 54 years in prison and is not eligible for parole until 2060, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Deters said it wasn’t until his wife was convicted that he took a plea deal that they were both offered.

However, David Carroll's parole hearing is scheduled for July 29, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. He is currently being held at the Noble Correction Institute in Caldwell, Ohio.

The Ohio parole board considers a number of factors when deciding whether a person is ready to be released. Deters said he was not aware David Carroll’s behavior in prison, which is one of the factors considered.

”I struggle to imagine the sheer terror suffered by three-year-old Marcus Fiesel as he was wrapped up, bound with tape, and left to languish alone by his murderers,” Tekulve said. “David Carroll deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. We owe this to Marcus.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutors say Marcus Fiesel’s killer should never get out of prison