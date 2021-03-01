Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

DeMicia Inman
·3 min read
The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative.

Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district.

Read More: Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for mocking congresswoman with trans daughter

“It’s official! I’m running for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’ve spent my entire career defending the United States and I promise to bring honor, integrity, and decency to Congress” Flowers tweeted.

In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate. In the ad, Flowers took direct aim at Greene and her controversial behavior and social media comments.

Marcus Flowers www.theGrio.com
Screenshot via YouTube

“I’ve spent my life serving my country in combat zones across the world. But I never thought I’d see one here in the United States. That’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s America,” he said in the video as he displayed footage from the insurrection on Jan. 6.

“Her twisted conspiracy theories might have made her famous, but they haven’t done a damn thing to help the people here in our district. Now, I’m running for Congress because Georgians deserve better. Better healthcare, COVID relief, and real representation.”

He continued to describe how his childhood prepared him to deal with a potential bullying situation and how his military experience gave him necessary skills and experience for the job.

“I’ve witnessed first hand the damage done by extremism, radicalism, and disinformation, and I won’t stand by while people in Washington take us down the same path. The Army core values teach honor, personal courage, and selfless service. That’s what I’ll bring to Congress.”

Read More: Close friend of Marjorie Taylor Greene among those who stormed Capitol

Since being elected Greene has gained a reputation for being a supporter of former President Donald Trump, empowering conspiracy theories, and engaging with social media networks that support far-right ideologies. As theGrio reported, Greene has a 24% approval rating among her fellow Republican politicians. Her behavior caused Democrats to successfully strip Greene of her committee roles.

“I’m fine with being kicked off of my committees because it would be a waste of my time. I’ve been freed…you know what’s happening on these committees? You see, we have basically a tyrannically controlled government right now,” Greene said during a press conference on the matter, according to the report.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene Holds Press Conference After Losing Cmte Positions
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The district “deserves a candidate that can sit on committees, that can help the community. And she’s not doing any of that right now,” Flowers said to 11Alive News in early February, before announcing his official campaign. “And I think she’ll just continue to become more and more extreme as time goes on.”

According to the outlet, a growing list of potential candidates has sought information on running against Greene.

“We have at least a dozen people who have expressed interest in looking at this race right now,” said Tim Shiflett, the Democratic chairman in northwest Georgia. “Marjorie Taylor Greene herself is driving the enthusiasm.”

The post Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared first on TheGrio.

