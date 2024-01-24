Marcus Johansson scores twice, Wild beat Capitals 5-3 for 3rd straight win

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) shoots and scores a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored twice, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Eleven players had points for the Wild, including a goal from Brock Faber, and Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves for his third straight win.

Minnesota has won three in a row and four of five after losing eight of nine.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and T.J. Oshie once for the punchless Capitals. Washington has lost four of seven, scoring more than two goals in just three of those games.

Blanked on Saturday in St. Louis, the Capitals began the night averaging 2.34 goals per game, third-worst in the NHL, ahead of only Chicago and San Jose.

Scoring has not been a problem for Faber.

The NHL scoring leader among rookie defensemen, Faber put the Wild on the board 97 seconds into the game by pinching in and converting a lively carom off the end boards. With points in five straight games — two goals and five assists — Faber has the longest scoring streak by a first-year defenseman in team history.

Nearly three minutes later, Foligno leaped to catch Matt Boldy’s shot that deflected off a defenseman’s stick, dropped the puck in the crease and quickly swatted it home for a 2-0 lead.

Darcy Kuemper, who finished with 25 saves for Washington, had almost no chance on either goal.

Johansson made it 3-0 early in the second with a wrister from the left dot that Kuemper will probably want back. Mantha redirected Evgeny Kuznetsov's feed at the 10-minute mark to get Washington within two.

Eriksson Ek made it 4-1 early in the third with his 20th goal, a mark he’s reached in three straight seasons. Since ending a 10-game goal drought and scoring once in 16 games, the team’s top goal scorer has five goals and five assists during a five-game point streak.

Johansson put Minnesota up 5-1 with less than seven minutes remaining, before Oshie and Mantha scored 1:21 apart late.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin was held without a goal for the seventh straight game, nor did he have an assist. He entered with 37 points, including 19 goals, in 22 career games against the Wild, having registered a point in every game he has played in Minnesota dating to Oct. 12, 2006, the longest stretch in his career against a single franchise.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Play at Colorado on Wednesday.

Wild: Will host Nashville on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL