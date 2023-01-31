Marcus McKinley serving life in prison seeks his release

Jan. 31—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was convicted in 2013 of first-degree murder in the death of his child's mother and sentenced to life in prison without mercy was seeking a habeas corpus release Monday in circuit court.

Marcus McKinley of Princeton, who is currently serving a life sentence at the Mt. Olive Correctional Complex and Jail, came before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for a habeas corpus hearing. McKinley was represented by attorney Tim Lupardus and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer.

In West Virginia, people who are sentenced to life in prison with mercy can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison, but parole is not guaranteed. Without mercy, there is no opportunity for parole.

McKinley was charged with first-degree murder after the May 19, 2011 death of 18-year-old Ayana Patton. Bluefield police discovered Patton's body at the Opera House Apartments in downtown Bluefield. McKinley was later found near Charlotte, NC and brought back to West Virginia.

A jury convicted McKinley on March 22, 2013 after a four-day trial before Circuit Court Judge Omar Aboulhosn, who is now a federal magistrate judge.

During the hearing Monday, Lupardus questioned attorney R. Thomas Czarnik, who represented McKinley at his 2013 trial. Czarnik said that the defense in the case was "extreme emotional disturbance" and that he thought McKinley's best chance was to go for a lesser offense.

At the trial, Czarnik told the jury that his client's case fit the criteria for voluntary manslaughter, but not first-degree murder, according to a previous report in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

"This is a crisis of anger and shock, and this is what the state has to disprove," he said then.

Lupardus asked Czarnik about not calling witnesses that McKinley believed would have helped his case. Facebook messages that the prosecution, led by Special Prosecutor Edward Kornish, would have helped, too, Lupardus said, adding that statements on the social media site such as "God only knows what happened and I just lost it" would have helped the defense, too.

McKinley also said that he called Mercer County 911 "seven to nine times" because of domestic battery after Patton struck him, Lupardus said. He asked Czarnik if he had obtained the 911 records, and Czarnik replied that he did not believe he did.

Later in the questioning, Lupardus asked Czarnik if he had told McKinley about a possible second-degree murder plea agreement.

"Anytime there is an offer, in my 45 years I have always communicated it with my client whether I thought it was good or not," Czarnik replied.

Pfeifer cross-examined Czarnik and asked if he had asked the court for more time to review the Facebook records that the prosecution had presented after studying them for more than two hours. Czarnik said he did not recall if he did.

"Did the defendant (McKinley) testify in court?" Pfeifer asked.

"He did," Czarnik replied.

"Did he admit to shooting the victim?"

"Yes," Czarnik said, later adding that Kornish, who was once in the military, conducted a "very effective" cross-examination.

Another attorney, Ward Morgan, testified about his work for McKinley at a previous habeas hearing. Morgan said he felt that Czarnik's "hands were tied late in the game" by the court's rulings and was not prepared to say he was ineffective or effective during the 2013 trial.

Lupardus asked Morgan if he had interviewed witnesses or sent an investigator to speak with them during McKinley's habeas hearing. Morgan said he did not and had studied the trial proceedings to see if there were errors. In later testimony, McKinley said he did not believe Morgan communicated effectively with him while he was working on the habeas corpus case.

Attorney Scott Ash, who was the county's prosecuting attorney in 2013, said he left the case because he had briefly represented McKinley while he was a defense attorney. He did not remember the case, he said. A possible plea of second-degree murder did not go forward because Patton's family objected, he stated.

McKinley testified and said witnesses that were not called to testify at his trial or previous habeas hearing could have spoken about Patton striking him. In one instance, he came to work with a broken eye socket and other injuries after Patton attacked him, he said. Harassment such as breaking his car's windows, scratching it and pouring soft drinks into it also occurred.

McKinley said that "every single" 911 call about domestic violence issues was from him, and said that Czarnik and Morgan would not call up a Mercer County deputy — McKinley said he could not remember the deputy's name — and other witnesses who would have testified on his behalf and testified about his character.

Judge Wills did not make a ruling Monday, Pfeifer said later. The case is set to continue in March.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

