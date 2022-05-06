Marcus Minnick's attorneys call news conference to clarify client's role in child abuse case

LAS CRUCES - Attorneys for a man who was sentenced Wednesday in a high-profile child abuse case called a news conference the following day to clarify what they called misinformation and inaccurate statements about their client.

Marcus Minnick, 23, pleaded no contest to one count of abuse of a child in April. Minnick was originally charged with the more serious first-degree abuse of a child resulting in death or great bodily harm. Police initially believed that Minnick's alleged actions directly led to the death of daughter Mattie Minnick in 2018.

Police said in an affidavit that Mattie Minnick, who was just 7 weeks old when she died, sustained hemorrhaging in the brain, severe bilateral retinal hemorrhage in both eyes, global hypoxic brain injury and was malnourished. Rib fractures from several weeks prior were also found.

On Thursday, Minnick's lawyers — Michael Cain and Steven Sage — said they wanted the public to know more about how Mattie sustained those injuries. One of the big facts they wanted to clarify was Minnick's alleged role in his daughter's death.

In the police affidavit, police said that Minnick admitted to shaking his daughter shortly before she died. However, Cain and Sage said that statement was deemed inadmissible in court.

"There is no conviction for shaking his daughter. That's not a thing. He didn't plead to it, and there's not a conviction, nor is there a conviction for great bodily harm," Cain said.

Cain and Sage said that statement was deemed inadmissible because the facts of the case did not support the statement. They said their client did admit to shaking Mattie but it was in an attempt to revive her after she'd fallen unconscious.

Sage and Cain also wanted to call attention to another fact: Minnick pleaded "no contest" — not "guilty" — to the child abuse charge.

The difference between a guilty plea and a no-contest plea is that in a guilty plea the defendant admits to the facts of the case. In a no-contest plea, the defendant simply acknowledges that a jury would probably find them guilty.

3rd Judicial Judge Douglas Driggers, after hearing emotional testimony from family at the sentencing hearing, ordered Minnick spend the next three years in prison, while giving him credit for the 210 days he already served in jail.

Caricia Ceballos, the girl's mother, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021 for her role in Baby Mattie's death. She was found guilty on one count of intentional or reckless abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm.

Court records show that Ceballos told police that in the weeks leading up to Mattie's death, she picked up the infant and shook her several times.

Minnick — who was home alone with his daughter — found Mattie not breathing and unresponsive on Jan. 16, 2018. He started performing CPR on the baby, police said in an affidavit. When Ceballos returned to the home, she told police she called 911. The infant died several hours later at an El Paso hospital.

Ceballos' case is far from over. Court records show that Ceballos appealed her conviction, meaning that her case goes to an appellate court which will review the process to ensure that the court acted properly when she was found guilty. Court records also show that prosecutors plan to retry Ceballos on the count that jurors previously deadlocked on.

Ceballos' second trial is scheduled to take place sometime this year.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

