Marcus Rashford must decide if he wants to be a good footballer or a great one

Marcus Rashford is 26. He is not a young player. He is not a promising forward still trying to find his way. He should be in his prime. He should be a leader. He is not someone who needs to be cut some slack in terms of his football.

And neither should he be pictured in a Belfast nightspot on at least one night – and allegedly two – before calling in sick and not being able to train at Manchester United or play for them in a vital FA Cup tie at the weekend.

Maybe Rashford was just unfortunate. But it did not look like he was helping himself or United. It did not look like ideal preparation or the dedication it takes. He put himself in this position.

Timing is everything in sport and in the middle of a campaign in which he has struggled in a struggling side, in which one of United’s highest-paid players, if not the highest-paid, has scored just four goals for them, in which the future of the manager and the direction of the club is in doubt, then being at the centre of a needless controversy is precisely what he should be working hard to avoid.

No-one doubts Rashford’s talent. In the past Pep Guardiola has privately confided that he is the one United player he would happily take into his Manchester City squad – although no doubt he would have to work on Rashford’s hold-up play.

Would Guardiola take Rashford now? It is a moot point. The bigger point, though, is what does Rashford want from his career? It is no exaggeration to claim he has the ability to be a world-class player but he has not, as yet, managed to achieve that with any consistency. And consistency is a key part of what defines world-class.

Injury, United’s chronic under-performance, the collective malaise and mis-management of the club have all been significant factors. At times, Rashford has unfairly had to shoulder the burden of being the one great hope that the good times can return. He is the local hero.

And yet. There has been criticism in the past from Erik ten Hag and while the manager’s disciplinarian approach may be counter-productive at times – it is hard to be hardline and take the players with you when the results do not follow – he has been consistent in his theme.

During United’s pre-season tour to the United States last summer, Ten Hag spoke several times about the need for Rashford’s “attitude” to be “right” and while, when pressed on this, he said he was making a general point he did name the England international.

Ten Hag also mentioned the need for “recovery, sleep and nutrition” being the key for players who want to reach the “standards” to succeed. “Because that makes the difference,” Ten Hag said. The difference between being good and being great.

It does not take a genius to crack the code. Ten Hag evidently has concerns over Rashford, who he rebuked earlier in this campaign for unwisely going out after United’s humiliating defeat at home by City, and who he dropped last season for turning up late for a team meeting before playing Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Back then Rashford apologised, came on and scored the winning goal and defused the situation. It all seemed to be falling into place for Ten Hag. Just as his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo worked.

This season? He will be cursing his luck. Not just in how poor his team has been but with this latest episode, soon after Jadon Sancho was banished on loan to Borussia Dortmund, coming while he is under such scrutiny from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his incoming Ineos team.

It does feel like every game is a trial for Ten Hag which means the way he handles Rashford is even more under the spotlight. It certainly looks like weak management to allow the episode to happen in the first place and when the “culture” at United is being examined and blamed.

Rashford was great last season, with 34 goals in 62 appearances for club and country, earning him a contract until 2028 on wages believed to be around £325,000-a-week. Maybe if he had gone on a midweek jaunt then it would not have really mattered. Or mattered as much. But context is everything and circumstances must be taken into consideration.

Like it or not ‘optics’ count and while Rashford should be allowed to lead his life, and was on a day off last Thursday, and should be able to visit his friend Ro-Shaun Williams who has just joined Northern Ireland club Larne, then surely he must also have considered it might not be the best thing to go clubbing as well! Especially if the allegations he did it on two consecutive nights are true.

We should all be careful about being censorious, about passing judgements on private lives or expecting footballers to be robots but the fact is this: Rashford enjoyed his best season for United last season and is now enduring arguably his worst. That is not what great players do. They build on success. They maintain and drive standards. Rashford has unfortunately opened himself up for avoidable criticism that he has failed to do that.

