Mardela Springs man sentenced to 35 years for sexual abuse of minor, child pornography

Joseph Norma Jr., 31, of Mardela Springs has been sentenced to 35 years of incarceration for the sexual abuse of a minor, manufacturing of child pornography and related charges.

Norma pleaded guilty on June 6, 2023, to sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of sexual offense in the third degree, and manufacturing child pornography, the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County said in a news release. He was later sentenced on Aug. 18 by James Sarbanes, administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.

Sentencing had been deferred pending completion of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment, the release stated. Following his active sentence, Norman Jr. will be on five years of supervised probation and will be subject to 20 years of incarceration should he violate probation. He will likewise be required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender, which is a term of registration for life.

In January of 2023, Norman Jr. sexually abused a minor who was then under his care and responsibility, and recorded one of the sex acts on his phone. The victim was under the age of 16 at the time, the release stated.

“When a child is abused, offenders exact a devastating toll on the survivor, in both body and mind. This hurt is worsened when offenders memorialize the abuse. Let the steadfast prosecution of this case and the court’s strong sentence act as our own memorialization that sexual violence against children will never be tolerated in our community, and will always be relentlessly investigated and prosecuted," Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Mardela Springs man sentenced to 35 years for sexual abuse of minor