Mardela Springs woman dies after being struck by drunk driver west of Delmar: Police

A 30-year-old Mardela Springs woman died after her car was struck by a drunk driver west of Delmar on Thursday evening, according to Delaware State Police.

At about 6 p.m., 22-year-old Luke Figgs of Delmar was driving a Ford F250 pickup truck south on Susan Beach Road, police said. He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Delmar Road, according to police, but failed to remain stopped and pulled into the path of a Honda Accord.

The Honda spun out and the driver's side hit a utility pole, police said. The driver, the Mardela Springs woman, was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead. She will be identified after her family is notified.

Two passengers in the Honda, a 4- and 29-year-old, were also taken to a hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Figgs did not stop after the crash, according to police. He was located on East Pine Street, on Delmar's Maryland side, and taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was committed to the Wicomico County Detention Center on a DUI charge and traffic offenses, police said, and will be charged with felony vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault and other traffic offenses upon extradition to Delaware.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed it or has any related information is asked to contact Cpl. Argo at 302-703-3264.

Information may be provided anonymously by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on their website.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Drunk driving crash kills Mardela Springs woman near Delmar: Police